Monday Tips

Trainer David Simcock

David Simcock appears to have found Delachance a gilt-edged opportunity to finally open his account at Catterick.

Down the field on his only juvenile appearance at Newmarket last November, the three-year-old was gelded during the off-season and while it has not yet led to him winning a race, he has run four sound races in defeat.

A third placed finish on his seasonal reappearance at Newcastle in April has been followed by three successive runner-up finishes, with favourite backers having their fingers burned on his most recent outing in Ffos Las maiden handicap.

The son of Linngari is clearly no star, but Catterick's National Horseracing College Median Auction Maiden will not take much winning and there are likely to be some long faces in the Simcock camp if he does not get off the mark.

Roger Fell has a happy knack of somehow finding stacks of improvement from seemingly exposed horses.

The latest example is Rousayan, formerly with David O'Meara, who has won his two most recent outings.

O'Meara probably thought the eight-year-old's best days were behind him and he was still rated a lofty 85 when he left and dropped to 82 after two runs for Fell.

However, recent wins at Carlisle and Pontefract suggest he has regained his confidence and a hat-trick could be in the offing in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap.

Archie Watson has enjoyed a prolific season with his juveniles and his Maystar can defy a penalty in the Racing Careers Day Novice Median Auction Stakes.

A winner at Lingfield last month, the Mayson colt has already proved cut in the ground is no problem and those that have run will need to take a big leap forward.

Watson could also be on the mark at Wolverhampton in the An Absolutely Stupendous Piece Of Confectionary Novice Median Auction Stakes with He's A Laddie.

Another debut winner, he made all over course and distance and while this will be tougher, he was a wide margin scorer and looks above average.

Tom Dascombe's Dana Forever is fancied to confirm previous promise with a first career win in the Celebrating 22 Years Without David Chillery EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Ed Dunlop's Dark Red gets the nod in the Sky Sports Racing On Virgin 535 Handicap at Windsor.

The seven-year-old has been a feature at all the big meetings down the years, but his star appears to be on the wane.

However, he showed at Newmarket behind some very promising younger horses last time out that he can still be competitive off his current rating and down in grade he looks of interest.

SELECTIONS

BALLINROBE: 5.40 Global Freedom, 6.10 Moyode Lady, 6.40 Derby De Thaix, 7.10 Authorizo, 7.40 Good Luck Hope, 8.10 Empire Burleque, 8.40 Pencreek.

CATTERICK: 2.15 Maystar, 2.45 Desert Point, 3.15 DELACHANCE (NAP), 3.45 Rousayan, 4.15 Ollivander, 4.45 Cotton Club, 5.15 B Fifty Two.

WINDSOR: 5.30 Moneta, 6.00 Love Powerful, 6.30 Dramatic Sands 7.00 Dark Red, 7.30 Waterfront, 8.00 Oh So Nice.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.50 Muhallab, 6.20 Dashed, 6.50 Cape Victory, 7.20 The Groove, 7.50 Dana Forever, 8.20 He's A Laddie, 8.50 Island Jungle.

Double: Delachance and Dark Red.