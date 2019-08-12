Weekend Review

Hayley Turner is all smiles after her Ascot double

A review of the weekend's action where Hayley Turner stole the show at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

Hayley Turner stole the show at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup for the second year in succession as two winners and a second at Ascot helped her defend her title as the leading rider at the popular meeting.

A year ago the multiple Group One-winning jockey led the Girls Team to win the Shergar Cup itself and beat Brazilian ace Joao Moreira by one point to claim the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle.

Twelve months on, the Girls had to settle for minor honours in the overall competition as the Rest Of The World Team emerged triumphant with 86 points, ahead of Team Europe and the Girls on 63 and Great Britain and Ireland on 28.

However, Turner still managed to become the first jockey in Shergar Cup history to claim the Silver Saddle in successive years with 40 points, five clear of Australian Mark Zahra on 35.

Turner said: "Alistair Haggas was the one who created this whole event and he got me involved, which has been a big boost to my career. Sadly he is no longer with us but it is lovely to win his Silver Saddle trophy for the second time.

"I can't believe I won the Silver Saddle again. It's a massive thrill - this event means so much to me. I really enjoy it and it's great because all my family are here as well."

Turner called time on her riding career in 2015, only to return to the saddle last year.

She added: "I needed a break and I don't regret it (retiring), but I am certainly glad that I decided to come back."

Away from the razzmatazz of the Shergar Cup, Royal Ascot hero Addeybb got back on the winning trail with a decisive success

in the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock.

Following an impressive display in the Wolferton Stakes in June, the William Haggas-trained five-year-old was a well-backed favourite to follow up in last month's Sky Bet York Stakes, but had to make do with the runner-up spot behind Elarqam.

Encountering his favoured testing conditions once again on Merseyside, Addeybb was the 11-10 favourite for a 10-furlong contest rendered a little less competitive by the withdrawal of the prolific Wissahickon and tracked his chief market rival Raise You from the off.

As the pace increased, Addeybb gradually asserted his authority halfway up the home straight and found plenty for pressure in the hands of Richard Kingscote to prevail by two and a quarter lengths. Pondus beat Raise You to the runner-up spot.

Haggas said: "I was delighted the rain came as he is a very hard horse to beat in that very heavy ground."

Addeybb was left at 20-1 for the Juddmonte International at York on August 21 by Paddy Power, but the same firm trimmed his odds for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot in October to 10-1 from 12s.

"I would think the Juddmonte is very unlikely, but we'll see. I think that ground is important to him," said Haggas.

"We have him in a few sexy races at the backend of the year."

Haggas was completing a big-race double on the card, with his 11-10 favourite Miss O Connor having earlier dominated her rivals from the front in the British Stallion Studs EBF Dick Hern Stakes under Oisin Murphy.

At Newmarket, West End Girl (11-2) gained compensation for her luckless defeat at Sandown last time out when powering to victory in the german-thoroughbred.com Sweet Solera Stakes.

After being denied a clear run during the vital stages of a Listed contest at the Esher track on her previous start, the Mark Johnston-trained juvenile had no such traffic problems in this Group Three prize.

Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, said: "She has now won a Group Three and we always like to take steps up the ladder and I'm sure she will improve going up to a mile and that (May Hill Stakes at Doncaster) is the obvious place to go."

Sunday undoubtedly belonged to the Ken Condon-trained Romanised, who recorded a decisive success in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

Winner of last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas, the Holy Roman Emperor colt has really come back to his best this season and proved a length and a quarter too good for Shaman.

Condon said: "I'm over the moon, I was delighted with him.

"There's nothing like winning a Classic, but I've been watching racing since I was knee-high to a grasshopper and I've been very much aware of the history and prestige of this race.

"I'll discuss plans with his owner and his racing manager, but the Breeders' Cup Mile is very much on the agenda."