Saturday Tips

Hey Gaman (right) ridden by Martin Harley

Hey Gaman can reverse recent Goodwood form with Sir Dancealot and take the glory in Newbury's Unibet Hungerford Stakes.

The pair finished first and second in the Lennox Stakes late last month, with Hey Gaman possibly doing a bit too much through the early stages before being swamped by the winner at the finish.

Sir Dancealot raced more patiently that day and just had too much toe at the finish - but Hey Gaman certainly deserves plenty of credit for both that run and his previous effort, when he was not beaten far by subsequent Group One scorer Romanised.

Hey Gaman is getting 3lb from Sir Dancealot this time, having raced off level weights at Goodwood, which should be enough to turn the Newbury margin around.

Technician also turned out at Goodwood, but he rather failed to shine on his big day in the Gordon Stakes.

Martyn Meade's runner has had a patchy campaign, running two excellent races at the start of the year before flopping badly at Chester when the yard's horses were all wrong.

He bounced back to form with a hard-fought victory in a French Listed race in June, but then found nothing really working in his favour at Goodwood.

Technician was stuck out wide and hit a bit of trouble in running before fading into sixth - a result that clearly did not represent his best effort.

The Mastercraftsman colt has a few questions to answer now - but if he is to take up his Leger engagement next month, he will need to be running well.

Thunderous can maintain his unbeaten record in the Denford Stakes, better known as the Washington Singer.

He has claimed comfortable victories at Doncaster and Redcar so far - and while it may be only fair form, Thunderous could do no more than win.

He looks the type to improve again stepped up in trip, but this seven furlongs is good enough for now.

Belated Breath has been running well in some competitive heats and can enjoy her moment in the spotlight in the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap.

Beaten into third at Windsor on her most recent outing, that form got a bit of a boost when the second that day, Open Wide, filled the same position in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood.

Belated Breath's previous run at Newmarket looked decent too - so while she is on a career high mark of 91, she is not one to discount yet.

Ventura Lightning is the choice in the William Hill Ripon Hornblower Conditions Stakes after his debut win at Thirsk.

Mild Illusion shed her maiden tag in a very moderate event at Windsor, but she should have more to offer in the handicap sphere.

The Unibet Fillies' Nursery Handicap at Newmarket looks a decent opportunity for Jonathan Portman's charge.

Sir Roderic can strike in the Samworth Brothers Handicap at Bath, while Marvel may be the hero in Doncaster's ETICO Mortgage Claims Novice Stakes.

He hails from the family of Soviet Song and shaped with real promise in a Thirsk novice event last time.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 4.40 Kodiak Attack, 5.15 Mofaaji, 5.50 Prince Rock, 6.20 Hope Is High, 6.50 Sir Roderic, 7.20 Goodwood Sonnet, 7.50 Madrinho.

CORK: 1.25 Arranmore, 2.00 Face Off, 2.35 Opening Verse, 3.10 Mater Matuta, 3.45 Muzbid, 4.20 Hiella, 4.55 Simply Beautiful, 5.25 Global Crossing.

DONCASTER: 1.10 Pamper, 1.40 Alpen Rose, 2.15 Marvel, 2.50 Double Kodiac, 3.25 Acclaim The Nation, 4.00 Proton, 4.35 Elhafei.

MARKET RASEN: 5.00 Vancouver, 5.30 Finalshot, 6.00 Land League, 6.30 Captain Cook, 7.00 Right Royals Day, 7.30 Jen's Boy, 8.00 Oksana.

NEWBURY: 1.15 Caravan Of Hope, 1.50 Thunderous, 2.25 Technician, 3.00 Graphite Storm, 3.35 HEY GAMAN (NAP), 4.10 Arabist, 4.45 Ritchie Valens, 5.20 Nabhan.

NEWMARKET: 2.10 Rondo, 2.45 My Style, 3.20 Mild Illusion, 3.55 Aplomb, 4.30 Oydis, 5.05 Holy Kingdom, 5.35 Mutamaasik.

PERTH: 1.55 Dandy Sue, 2.30 Todd, 3.05 John Mor, 3.40 Nayati, 4.15 Effet Special, 4.50 Max Do Brazil, 5.25 Dream Pioneer.

RIPON: 1.30 King's Caper, 2.05 Dalton, 2.40 Ventura Lightning, 3.15 Belated Breath, 3.50 Quintada, 4.25 Lamloom, 4.55 Funny Man.

TRAMORE: 5.10 Eria, 5.40 Pearl Warrior, 6.10 Hannon, 6.40 Sneaky Getaway, 7.10 Magen's Moon, 7.40 Greenpanda, 8.10 El Tren.

DOUBLE: Hey Gaman and Technician.