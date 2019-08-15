Sunday Tips

Trainer David O'Meara

Perfection has an ideal opportunity in the EBF Stallions Highfield Farm Flying Fillies' Stakes at Pontefract.

The Listed feature should see David O'Meara's filly deservedly get off the mark for the season after a series of honourable efforts in defeat.

Perfection, a Newmarket winner at this level for John Gosden last autumn, has acquired a visor for the first time as she seeks to open her account for her new stable.

She is also back to six furlongs, having chased home Surrounding and then back-to-form Classic winner Billesdon Brook on her last two Group Three attempts over seven.

Cheveley Park's admirable four-year-old failed by a length, and then only a neck when she outran her odds at Goodwood behind 2018 Guineas heroine Billesdon Brook.

She faces some potential improvers here - and must give 3lb, for example, to the year younger Carlisle Listed winner Tapisserie.

But none has the proven calibre of those who have beaten Perfection most recently, and her return to slightly shorter on this stiffer track looks spot on.

By the time Silvestre de Sousa gets the leg-up, he may well be on a double - because he rides Moon Power in the opening Trevor Woods Memorial British EBF Novice Stakes.

Karl Burke's King Power filly receives 11lb from winning debutant Ventura Lightning, as she bids to emulate that rival by making an immediate impact.

Her brother Experto Crede, a hit in Hong Kong these days, won on his racecourse bow at Newmarket back in 2015, so the family precedent is set.

In the Paul Cragg 50th Birthday Handicap, narrow Chester winner Hereby is up just 3lb for her trouble and has decent prospects of following up, still in receipt of 3lb or more from each of her eight much more exposed opponents.

Global Hunter finds himself at the opposite end of the weights, in the William Hill Leading Racecourse Bookmaker Handicap.

But it is his own fault after two novice wins last month, defying the penalty decisively and beating a couple of his elders for good measure over 10 furlongs at Salisbury.

The Godolphin colt has a 5lb jockey's allowance to ease his burden, and back to a mile here it is easy to see him remaining unbeaten in pursuit of the hat-trick.

Game Line has taken a little longer to crack the winning habit, but he too is seeking a third successive victory, in the opening Alea Casino Nottingham Novices' Handicap Chase at Southwell.

Canny trainer Christian Williams is often happy to mix assignments over hurdles and fences, and Game Line has struck at each discipline last month.

His 7lb rise is offset by Jack Tudor's valuable allowance, and on these terms the five-year-old should be too good for his elders.

Lil Rockerfeller is three years longer in the tooth, and has learned plenty in the course of his illustrious career to date.

For that reason, it is easy to see him giving his supporters a few worries round this very sharp track - and those who enjoy a little 'fastest finger first' by betting in running will doubtless be wise to the occasion.

More traditional punters have a chance to boost the balance too, though - because Lil Rockerfeller remains in decent form, as he demonstrated again on the Flat on his return to Goodwood last month.

He is capable of jumping stickily as well as running lazily, but he should still win here.

Half-an-hour later, Morraman will have the assistance of Brian Hughes for the first time.

In his last three starts, the six-year-old has won and twice gone close for the trainer's daughter Abbie, but back up to three miles, he still gets into the Firewall Ltd Handicap Hurdle off a tempting weight.

SELECTIONS:

PONTEFRACT: 2.00 Moon Power, 2.30 Hereby, 3.00 Gemini, 3.30 PERFECTION (NAP), 4.00 Global Hunter, 4.30 Eva Maria, 5.00 Inexes, 5.30 Springwood Drive.

SOUTHWELL: 2.20 Game Line, 2.50 Landsman, 3.20 Lil Rockerfeller, 3.50 Morraman, 4.20 Sid Hoodie, 4.50 Smart Getaway, 5.20 Nemean Lion.

TRAMORE: 2.10 Ballymacaw, 2.40 Blackhillsofdakota, 3.10 Jessamine, 3.40 Inishbel, 4.10 Seskin Flyer, 4.40 Linger, 5.10 Veda's Star.

DOUBLE: Perfection and Morraman.