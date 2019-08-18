Monday Tips

Richard Fahey - fancied to strike at Catterick

Nick Robson makes Gabrials Boy his best Monday bet and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Gabrials Boy can step up on a promising debut in the Minster FM Novice Stakes at Catterick.

Richard Fahey's youngster, not surprisingly owned by Dr Marwan Koukash given his Gabrial moniker, finished fourth of 13 on his debut at Doncaster.

The Paco Boy colt looked green early on and was outpaced a little before finishing his race off strongly, with his best furlong definitely the last.

It was an effort that shouted he would be much better with the experience under his belt and as he was unraced at two he has obviously been slow to come to hand.

The winner of the Doncaster race, First In Line, has earned a rating of 96 so looks way above average while the second and third also look nice prospects.

With Gabrials Boy finishing off really strongly over 10 furlongs on Town Moor it is no surprise to see him step up to a mile and a half.

Mick Channon has a decent record when sending his horses north, especially for low-grade races, which makes Enjoy The Moment of interest in the Carnival Family Day Selling Stakes.

Second on her first two outings, admittedly well beaten, she fared less well on heavy ground at Leicester.

Back on a sounder surface she was third in similar company to this at Redcar and sets a solid standard in a race which will not take much winning.

Richard Spencer's Skontonovski is obviously pretty highly regarded and looks of interest in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Windsor.

His price tag of £50,000 is not that much in today's world, but he was sent off at only 7-2 in a decent Newmarket maiden on debut.

Slowly away after being impeded, he was always on the back foot before finishing his race off well to be fifth.

He has plenty of big-race entries and can be expected to take this on his way to one of them.

Zappiness looks up to winning a race on the all-weather and makes some appeal in the Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap at Lingfield.

Her latest start at Chelmsford was particularly promising and she can go one better off the same mark.

Her rider Jack Mitchell could enjoy a good day at the Surrey circuit, as his mount Manorah brings solid form to the table in Witheford Equine Barrier Trials At Lingfield Park Fillies' Handicap.

A couple of placed efforts at Newmarket have followed a Nottingham win and she is not totally exposed just yet, certainly in a race of this nature.

There is National Hunt action at Bangor where Donald McCain's See The Sea can continue his winning ways in the Sportpesa Handicap Hurdle.

The five-year-old has won his last two, at Cartmel and over this same course and distance, and if he gets left alone on the front end like last time he should be hard to peg back.

SELECTIONS:

BANGOR: 5.40 On The Meter, 6.10 Sue Be It, 6.40 See The Sea, 7.10 Silver Man, 7.40 Murphy's Law, 8.10 Midnight Aurora.

CATTERICK: 2.00 Enjoy The Moment, 2.30 Goodnight Mr Tom, 3.00 B Fifty Two, 3.30 GABRIALS BOY (NAP), 4.00 Chaplin Bay, 4.30 Kodimoor, 5.00 The Grey Zebedee, 5.35 Mauricio.

LINGFIELD: 2.15 Zappiness, 2.45 Manorah, 3.15 Um Elnadim, 3.45 Shawaaheq, 4.15 Sloane Garden, 4.45 Tarseekh, 5.15 Aquadabra.

ROSCOMMON: 5.20 Gatwick Kitten, 5.50 Silence Please, 6.20 Fulvio, 6.50 Never Rains, 7.20 Insaan, 7.50 Rock De Baune, 8.20 Greenpanda.

WINDSOR: 5.30 Foxy Femme, 6.00 Skontonovski, 6.30 Foxy Forever, 7.00 The Jean Genie, 7.30 Passion And Glory, 8.00 Zoffee.

DOUBLE: Gabrials Boy and Skontonovski.