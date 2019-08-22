Friday Tips

Ten Sovereigns - can land the Nunthorpe

Matt Rennie is backing Ten Sovereigns to win the Nunthorpe and has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Ten Sovereigns can stake his claim to be this year's champion sprinter with success in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

After landing the Middle Park Stakes as a juvenile, Aidan O'Brien's charge looked to be a shadow of his former self in the spring when failing to land a blow in both the 2000 Guineas and the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

But the No Nay Never colt bounced back to his best in the July Cup on his latest start, and reversed the form with his Ascot conqueror Advertise in impressive style.

The form of that race has been boosted - with Advertise going on to win the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville and Glorious Journey, who was well beaten in the July Cup, landing the Group Two Hungerford Stakes last Saturday.

On official ratings Ten Sovereigns has 1lb to find with Battaash. But with his three-year-old weight allowance and his rival failing to fire in the last two editions of the race, he can give O'Brien his first victory in the Nunthorpe since 2001.

The Ballydoyle handler also last landed the Gimcrack Stakes in the same year, but Pistoletto may end that drought.

The War Front colt was a disappointing favourite last time when he lost his unbeaten record as a near three-length sixth, in vain pursuit of his hat-trick in the Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh.

But he was twice decisively superior at five furlongs before that Group Three test, and it is easy to back O'Brien's judgement in selecting him for this assignment over a speedy six.

Corelli can get back to winning ways in the opening Sky Bet Handicap, after some promising efforts in defeat.

After finishing second on his seasonal reappearance in May, John Gosden's gelding failed to stay in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot - but he then bounced back to form with a narrow defeat behind Ebor fancy Kelly's Dino on his latest start at Newmarket.

He kept on well that day and could excel over the Knavesmire's easy mile and a half.

Man Of The Night was an impressive winner on debut, and he can make his presence felt in Listed company in the Longines Irish Champions Weekend EBF Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury.

The Night Of Thunder colt ran on well over six furlongs at Newbury, but looked to be crying out for a step up in trip and represents a yard which has a strong record in the race - including victory last year.

Trainer Charlie Appleby is in flying form at present and can land the British European Breeders Fund EBF Novice Stakes with Volkan Star at Goodwood.

Second on his racecourse bow at seven furlongs on Newmarket's July course, the two-year-old is bred to stay further and should prove to be hard to beat over a mile that should suit.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.45 Leg It Lenny, 6.15 Whisper Aloud 6.45 Miss Liberty Belle, 7.15 Let Rip, 7:45 Zwayyan, 8.15 Mon Frere, 8.45 Junior Rip.

CURRAGH: 5.10 Victory Road, 5.40 Agitare, 6.10 Perfect Beauty, 6.40 Love, 7.10 Armory, 7.40 Cuban Surfer, 8.10 Tracker Saga.

FFOS LAS: 1.45 Mac McCarthy, 2.15 Tritonic, 2.50 Bernardo O'Reilly, 3.25 Gilt Edge, 4.00 Last Look, 4.35 Motfael, 5.05 Antidote.

GOODWOOD: 5.00 Grey Galleon, 5.35 Volkan Star, 6.05 Forbidden Land, 6.35 Open Wide, 7.05 Blame It On Sally, 7:35 Ghaziyah.

KILLARNEY: 4.45 Exit Poll, 5.20 Mickey Shea, 5.55 Spades Are Trumps, 6.25 Due Reward, 6.55 Robin De Carlow, 7.25 Lakemilan, 8.00 Feux De Bois.

NEWMARKET: 2.05 Thread Of Silver, 2.40 Alnaseem, 3.15 Prince Imperial, 3.50 Romola, 4.25 Takumi, 4.55 Mina Vagante, 5.30 Monsieur Noir.

SALISBURY: 5.15 Amor Fati, 5.50 Rapidash, 6.20 Fantom Force, 6.50 Man Of The Night, 7.20 Just My Type, 7.50 Cambric.

YORK: 1.55 Corelli, 2.25 Stradivarius, 3.00 Pistoletto, 3.35 TEN SOVEREIGNS (NAP), 4.15 Molatham, 4.50 Spirit Warning.

DOUBLE: Ten Sovereigns and Corelli.