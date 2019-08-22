Sunday Tips

Trainer Roger Charlton

Momkin has hit the bar a couple of times at Group-race level and can finally get his first win of the season on the board in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Supreme Stakes at Goodwood.

Roger Charlton's charge marked himself as a smart type when finishing second to Skardu in the Craven Stakes at Newmarket in the spring, but he subsequently fell short in the 2000 Guineas and connections opted to aim a little lower.

He really was not beaten too far at all in blanket finish to the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, but has found Duke Of Hazzard a shade too good in each of his two runs since.

Beaten two and a half lengths by that rival in a Newmarket Listed heat, the same distance separated the pair when racing in Group Three company at this track at the start of the month.

Momkin has just lacked that extra burst in the final furlong on both occasions, so perhaps it makes sense to switch back to seven furlongs given that is the trip he won over as a juvenile.

Momkin clearly has ability in spades and can start to realise that potential with a Group Three triumph.

Harrovian is another returning to the Sussex track after running at the Glorious meeting, finishing third in an ultra-competitive handicap on that occasion.

The Ladbrokes Handicap remains a decent contest, but does not look quite so hot, with the return to 10 furlongs another positive.

Luna Magic and Brodie Hampson look a winning combination in the Goodwood Amateur Riders' Handicap.

The jockey is more than capable and after teaming up with Archie Watson's runner to win in fine style at Beverley, a double must surely by on the cards for this duo.

Oasis Prince let favourite-backers down on his last two runs but can make amends in the Best Odds Guaranteed At MansionBet App Handicap at Yarmouth.

He appeared to be beaten by two better-treated rivals at Ripon, while Silver Line was just far too good for him on his penultimate outing.

At least he is consistent though, and his time must surely come again.

Arigato snapped a long losing spell at Newmarket last month and should be full of confidence for the Robert Brown Memorial Handicap.

The handicapper has raised him 1lb for that victory and he remains on a competitive perch.

Jovial is one to follow in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, despite being turned over as an odds-on favourite on her Chelmsford bow.

Hailing from the family of Frankel, Jovial clearly carries some expectation and her Cheveley Park Stakes entry does little to dispel that idea.

She was a bit keen to post first time up, but will hopefully have learnt plenty for the experience.

Light And Dark put up no sort of show when last seen but is worth another try in the MansionBet Your Favourite Place To Bet Handicap.

He was hiked 11lb in the ratings after winning at Newmarket in July and that last effort at Goodwood seemed too bad to be true.

Jomrok's opening mark of 79 catches the eye in the Beverley Annual Badgeholders Handicap on the Westwood.

Placed in each of her three starts to date, a move to handicap level could be just what she needs.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 2.10 Be Kool, 2.40 Yoshimi, 3.15 Harry Love, 3.50 Metronomic, 4.25 Kwanza, 5.00 Jomrok, 5.30 Blyton Lass, 6.00 War Ensign.

GOODWOOD: 2.00 Single, 2.30 Queen's Soldier, 3.00 Harrovian, 3.35 Luna Magic, 4.10 MOMKIN (NAP), 4.45 Arctic Ocean, 5.20 Red Stripes, 5.50 Blue Medici.

YARMOUTH: 2.20 Sudona, 2.50 Oasis Prince, 3.25 Jovial, 4.00 War Storm, 4.35 Arigato, 5.10 Light And Dark, 5.40 Global Hope.

DOUBLE: Momkin and Harrovian.