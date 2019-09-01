Monday's Tips

Trainer Clive Cox during the stable visit at Beechdown Farm, Hungerford.

Keith Hamer thinks the in-form Clive Cox can strike again with Graphite Storm at Chepstow on Monday.

Graphite Storm can make the most of a slight drop in grade and claim victory for the in-form Clive Cox team in the Acorn Property Group Handicap at Chepstow.

Soft ground was probably against the grey son of Delegator when fourth to Pattie to Newbury on his latest appearance, but he was beaten less than four lengths, so he was hardly disgraced. Hopefully conditions will be more suitable in South Wales.

The five-year-old was a narrow, but game winner on his previous start at Newmarket and a repeat of that performance would see him go close.

Banish shaped encouragingly on his first run since October recently and can show the benefit of that by winning the Bmc Bucket Manufacturing Handicap.

The dual purpose six-year-old, trained by Tom George, belied odds of 66-1 when only beaten two and three-quarter lengths when fourth to Time Change at Bath.

Normal improvement for a run should see him be very competitive under top-weight.

Esspeegee looked to benefit from wearing a visor for the first time when landing a convincing success at Brighton two weeks ago.

If in the same mood, the Alan Bailey-trained six-year-old will be hard to beat as he bids to follow up that victory on his return to the seaside venue for the Sussex Art Fairs (East) 12 Oct Handicap.

A 6lb rise for his three-and-three-quarter-length thrashing of Star Of Athena might not stop him from adding to his tally.

Nervous Nerys has won two races at Brighton by narrow margins this summer, which has seen her go up by only 4lb.

On that basis, Alex Hales' filly could be said to be well-in as she goes for a hat-trick in the Ian Carnaby Selling Handicap.

Incinerator has yet to be out of the first four in five starts so far and he is fancied to register the second success of his career in the Windsor's Greatest Show Fireworks Extravaganza Nursery Handicap at the Berkshire track.

Trainer Charlie Fellowes has gradually been stepping the Oasis Dream colt up in distance and he is worth another go at a mile after running perfectly creditably at Salisbury last time.

Lumination appears for the first time in nearly five months but that should not stop him running a big race in the Visit A L Inspired On Facebook Novice Stakes.

Martyn Meade's three-year-old went close to making all the running when third over the mile and a quarter here the last time he graced the track.

The son of Toronado tackles a mile and a half for the first time, but he ought to stay if ridden with a little more restraint and is worth the risk.

King Golan put up a gutsy display to win at Market Rasen two weeks ago and should not be far away in the Sky Sports Racing On Sky 415 Handicap Chase at Hexham.

Kenny Johnson' eight-year-old battled on dourly to see off Our Uncle Pat in the hands of the trainer's partner Alison Clarke.

Another success for the family looks on the cards.

BRIGHTON: 2.00 Fashion Free, 2.30 Daily Times, 3.00 Nervous Nerys, 3.30 De Little Engine, 4.00 Esspeegee, 4.30 Spirited Guest, 5.05 Tan.

CHEPSTOW: 1.45 Blue Venture, 2.15 Band Practice, 2.45 Kwela, 3.15 Alrajaa, 3.45 GRAPHITE STORM (NAP), 4.15 Banish, 4.45 Twenty Years On.

HEXHAM: 4.35 Chocolat Noir, 5.10 Teeton Power, 5.40 Craig Star, 6.10 Murphy's Law, 6.40 Desert Point, 7.10 King Golan, 7.40 Emerald Rocket.

ROSCOMMON: 4.50 Agent Zero, 5.20 Shatharaat, 5.50 Kudbegood, 6.20 Eria, 6.50 Winiata, 7.20 Border Battle, 7.50 Franklyn.

WINDSOR: 4.25 Shake Me Handy, 4.55 Bryn Du, 5.30 Incinerator, 6.00 Maid Of Spirit, 6.30 Slade King, 7.00 Lumination, 7.30 Culture.

DOUBLE: Graphite Storm and Banish.