Tuesday Tips

Emaraaty Ana - Tuesday best bet

Anita Chambers makes Emaraaty Ana her best bet for Tuesday and she has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Emaraaty Ana can get his season back on track in the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes at Salisbury.

Winner of the Gimcrack last season, Emaraaty Ana was viewed as a Classic contender at the start of the year, lining up in both the British and Irish 2000 Guineas, finishing well down the field on each occasion.

Dropped back to six furlongs for a Listed heat at Salisbury on his latest start in June, soft ground was against him as he pitched into all-aged company but he was not totally disgraced in finishing a three-and-a-half-length fifth.

He has been off the track since that run, but Kevin Ryan seemingly still thinks he is a sprinting type given his Ayr Gold Cup entry and Emaraaty Ana can confirm that impression with victory here on favourable terms.

A drop back to a mile and three-quarters can see Horatio Star regain winning ways in the Meachers Global Classic Supporting Gift Of Sight Handicap.

Brian Meehan's four-year-old struck over this distance at Bath in July and just found the two miles and a furlong there too far when runner-up to Charlie D a month ago.

Angel Grey hit the mark at the third time of asking and can kick on again in the Racegoers Club Fillies' Nursery Handicap at Goodwood.

She looked full of promise on her debut, but then let her supporters down when she was possibly a bit too keen.

However, she settled much better when last seen and duly prevailed by three lengths, winning with plenty left in the locker.

Those three runs have earned her a starting mark of 79, which appears very workable.

Strawberryandcream is clearly no world beater but should be sharp enough for the Every Race Live On Racing TV Fillies' Handicap at Catterick.

She won in maiden company over the same seven furlongs she faces here at the start of the season, but could not follow up when tackling a mile next time out.

Returned to seven furlongs for her latest run, she only lost out in the dying strides and posted what was probably her best effort to date.

Modakhar is intriguing making his first start for Karl Burke in the Dine And View At Catterick Races Novice Stakes.

He finished fourth on his only start for Richard Hannon in June before changing hands for 33,000 guineas at the July sales.

His initial run held a gleam of promise and a change of scenery might work the trick for him.

Mawakib can feel the benefit of a move up in distance in Kempton's Matchbook London Mile Series Qualifier Handicap.

He struck over seven furlongs at this track in June but then had to settle for minor honours in a decent heat at Chester.

He could not find a gap when he needed one that day and could not regain lost momentum, so he seems to be better than the bare form suggests.

A return to Kempton looks sure to suit.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 2.00 Vintage Times, 2.30 Modakhar, 3.05 Valkenburg, 3.35 Strawberryandcream, 4.10 Highland Acclaim, 4.40 Dew Pond, 5.10 Betty Grable, 5.40 Funkadelic.

GOODWOOD: 2.15 Broad Appeal, 2.45 Call Me Katie, 3.20 Celtic Art, 3.50 Angel Grey, 4.25 Themaxwecan, 5.00 Sweet Pursuit, 5.35 Look Closely.

KEMPTON: 5.45 Dreamy Rascal, 6.15 Mubakker, 6.45 Bollihope, 7.15 Penrhos, 7.45 Mawakib, 8.15 Hydroplane, 8.45 Bird To Love.

SALISBURY: 4.50 Haraz, 5.25 Lost In Time, 6.00 Areehaa, 6.30 EMARAATY ANA (NAP), 7.00 Horatio Star, 7.30 War Eagle.

DOUBLE: Emaraaty Ana and Angel Grey.