Thursday's Tips

Keith Hamer is keen on the chances of Summer Romance at Salisbury on Thursday - he has a tip for every race.

Summer Romance can get back on track at Salisbury after being a shade disappointing when losing her unbeaten record.

The Godolphin filly was sent off odds-on for the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot in July after two explosive victories, but was never racing with her usual zest and could only stay on at one pace to take sixth place behind Under The Stars.

That was not the same filly who had created such a big impression when romping home by six lengths in the Listed Empress Stakes at Newmarket, or even the one that made a winning debut in a maiden at Yarmouth.

Connections have definitely not lost faith and the Charlie Appleby-trained juvenile can show just how good she is by taking the Group Three spoils in the Shadwell Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes.

Epaulement can gain recompense for a fine effort when third in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock in July when he returns to the Merseyside venue for the Join Racing TV Now Handicap.

Tom Dascombe's four-year-old has to carry top-weight, but has not quite got the same competition as when third to Kelly's Dino in the valuable and prestigious mile-and-a-half handicap.

He was not disgraced either on his only run since when fifth, only beaten two lengths by Tamreer, at York's Ebor meeting.

Gordon Lord Byron can bring the house down by winning the EBF Conditions Stakes named in his honour.

Tom Hogan's veteran may not be the force he once was, but the 2013 Sprint Cup hero is certainly no back number at the age of 11.

He has been holding his own in Group-race company this season and has plenty going for him as he bids to grace the winner's enclosure for the first time since May 2017.

The Owen Burrows-trained Danyah created a huge impression on debut and it will be interesting to see if he can back that up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

Archie Watson's Illusionist has faced the cruellest cut since last seen, but it should enable him to return to winning ways in the Injured Jockeys Fund/EBF Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

Owned by Qatar Racing, he was second on his first two outings before opening his account at Bath by eight lengths.

He has been tried in Listed grade the last twice, firstly at Royal Ascot when a fair fifth to Southern Hills in the Windsor Castle Stakes and then in Ireland, when he failed to back that up at Tipperary.

Gelded since then, he brings a rating of 96 into this contest which would normally be enough to see him being able to defy a penalty.

Luna Wish was an emphatic winner at Chelmsford two weeks ago to open his account and George Margarson's two-year-old can follow up in the Bet toteexacta At totesport.com Nursery Handicap over the same mile at the Essex circuit.

CHELMSFORD: 5.40 Never In Red, 6.10 Luna Wish, 6.40 Red Skye Delight, 7.10 Muhaarar's Nephew, 7.40 Star Guide, 8.10 Brasca, 8.40 Quick Recovery.

CLONMEL: 4.20 My Midnight, 5.00 Jack Holiday, 5.30 Alice Johnston, 6.00 Aunty Audrey, 6.30 Cats For Cash, 7.00 Global Racing, 7.30 Scalor.

HAYDOCK: 1.50 Arabist, 2.20 Danyah, 2.50 Grand Bazaar, 3.20 Illumined, 3.50 Gordon Lord Byron, 4.20 Epaulement, 4.55 Deinonychus.

LINGFIELD: 4.15 Hi Ho Silver, 4.45 Zoraya, 5.20 Illusionist, 5.50 Dandizette, 6.20 Cotton Club, 6.50 Hallalulu, 7.20 Final Orders.

SALISBURY: 2.10 Bounty Pursuit, 2.40 Sea Trout Reach, 3.10 Tadreej, 3.40 SUMMER ROMANCE (NAP), 4.10 Show Stealer, 4.40 Light Up Our Stars.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.30 Richard Strauss, 2.00 Bannixtown Glory, 2.30 Lucky Robin, 3.00 Ingleby Hollow, 3.30 My Renaissance, 4.00 Hepijeu, 4.30 Toshima.

DOUBLE: Summer Romance and Epaulement.