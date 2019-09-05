Friday Tips

Trainer Clive Cox - fancied to strike at Ascot

Nick Robson makes Klopp Of The Kop his best Friday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Klopp Of The Kop can make the most of his sights lowered by opening his account at the third attempt in the opening race at Ascot.

Having shaped with promise when a staying-on fourth on his racecourse debut at Newbury in the spring, the Excelebration colt was thrown in the deep end in the big sales race at York last month - a race which was turned into a procession by the exciting Mums Tipple.

The Clive Cox-trained Klopp Of The Kop outran his odds of 20-1 to finish third, beating 18 other juveniles, so he clearly possesses a fair amount of ability.

Taking the incredible winner out of the race - which is the only way to judge the performance of the others - Cox's charge was beaten just a neck by the 98-rated Rayong, so he sets a lofty standard in the Italian Tourist Board British EBF Novice Auction Stakes.

Charlie Fellowes brings Chiefofchiefs back after a long break in the Lexicon Bracknell Handicap and he could be worth a small interest.

The six-year-old made a winning return from an absence of almost 200 days at Kempton in early January before running with credit in the Winter Derby Trial and the Winter Derby itself behind Wissahickon.

He disappointed on his most recent outing in the Spring Cup at Newbury in April, but clearly goes well fresh and this could be the time to be on him.

Follow Intello looks the best bet at Haydock as he bids for his second successive course and distance victory in the concluding Watch Irish Racing On Racing TV Handicap.

Chris Wall's inmate was unplaced in four starts this year, but has certainly raised his game in 2019 - scoring at Newbury in May and here in July.

He handles an ease in the ground and a 3lb hike looks more than fair on his return to Merseyside, with the jockey booking of Danny Tudhope adding further confidence.

William Haggas has not had that many Galileo's through his hands so he will be desperate to get a win out of Stars In The Sky, who runs in the 32Red On The App Store/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Kempton.

Owned by Qatar Racing, she cost over 500,000 euros, but disappointed somewhat on her debut at Ascot when only midfield.

Far more clued up on her second outing, she split a pair of Godolphin runners at Doncaster over a mile and the winner, Alpen Rose, holds some fancy entries.

Six Strings bolted up on his fist start for Mick Appleby at Catterick little over a week ago and can strike again while the iron is hot in the St Andrews Timber And Building Supplies Handicap at Musselburgh.

At Newcastle, it is difficult to look beyond the Haggas-trained Shauyra in the Fastflow Pipeline Services Ltd Novice Stakes.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 1.55 KLOPP OF THE KOP (NAP), 2.30 Law Of Peace, 3.05 Jaleel, 3.40 Wafy, 4.10 Chiefofchiefs, 4.40 Lady Of Aran, 5.15 Francis Xavier.

HAYDOCK: 1.45 Tulip Fields, 2.20 Hidden Spell, 2.55 Danzan, 3.30 Wild Edric, 4.00 Lincoln Park, 4.30 Qarasu, 5.05 Follow Intello.

KEMPTON: 5.40 Kheros, 6.10 Stars In The Sky, 6.40 Riot, 7.10 Charming Spirit, 7.40 Land Of Oz, 8.10 Chil Chil, 8.40 Sir Prize.

KILBEGGAN: 4.15 Marine One, 4.45 De Hollow Man, 5.20 Jaime Sommers, 5.50 Cappuccino Man, 6.20 Paris Texas, 6.50 Don't Let Go, 7.20 Dakota Beat.

MUSSELBURGH: 4.25 Bashiba, 5.00 Corton Lad, 5.30 Yoshimi, 6.00 Six Strings, 6.30 Burmese Blazer, 7.00 The Big House, 7.30 Cuba Ruba.

NEWCASTLE: 1.30 Ad Libitum, 2.05 Snowdon, 2.40 Shauyra, 3.15 Rich Belief, 3.50 Gravity Force, 4.20 Marvel, 4.55 The Bull

DOUBLE: Klopp Of The Kop and Follow Intello