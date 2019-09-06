Saturday's Tips

Hello Youmzain wins the Sandy Lane Stakes

Keith Hamer previews Saturday's cards and has a tip for every race including Hello Youmzain in the Group One feature at Haydock.

Hello Youmzain can reap the benefit of a timely summer break to take the honours in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Trainer Kevin Ryan decided to keep this strong speedster back for the six-furlong showpiece after he finished a highly-creditable third to Advertise in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

It looks a wise move as it meant he missed possibly gruelling races like the July Cup and Prix Maurice de Gheest and he arrives a fresh horse for this big test.

He boasts a high level of form over the course and distance, having comprehensively beaten long odds-on shot Calyx in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes in May.

The ability to handle soft ground could also be crucial and that will not worry Hello Youmzain, whose other success at that grade came when there was plenty of give underfoot, at Maisons-Laffitte last October.

Moon King relishes testing conditions and returns after a 56-day break in search of a sixth win in a row in the Garswood Handicap.

Ralph Beckett's young stayer has notched up a five-timer around this trip of a mile and three-quarters, which has seen his rating rise markedly from 60 to 90, but he looks a horse going places.

A seven-week rest can only have done Moon King a world of good and he looks a good bet to continue his winning streak.

Time To Study relishes a proper test and he is likely to get that in the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap.

The five-year-old, trained by Ian Williams, was third to stablemate The Grand Visir in the Ascot Stakes over two and a half miles and took advantage of soft ground in France to score over this distance at Clairefontaine last month.

Faylaq was beaten into second at Ascot on his latest start and can go one better in the Lavazza Heritage Handicap on his return to the Berkshire course.

William Haggas's improving three-year-old colt was only beaten a length by Floating Artist, who has since performed with credit in Group company.

As Faylaq had little opposition in his two previous starts and with little mileage on the clock, he will have learnt plenty from that outing. He is worth another chance.

Surprisingly, Ripp Orf has not graced the winner's enclosure since landing the Cunard Handicap exactly 12 months ago.

In the meantime David Elsworth's five-year-old has contested several hot handicaps, mainly over this trip of seven furlongs of which three have been here.

Ripp Orf is only 1lb higher than he was when successful in 2019 and should go close in his bid to land back-to-back victories.

Mootasadir can make a triumphant return to his happy hunting ground that is Kempton and take the Group Three Sun Racing September Stakes.

The four-year-old, trained by Hugo Palmer, is unbeaten in two races on the Polytrack surface. He is several pounds a better horse there and will be happier back on it.

The Dansili colt is also likely to be suited by dropping back in trip after tackling further in three hot races, namely the Yorkshire Cup, the Belmont Gold Cup and the Northumberland Plate.

ASCOT: 1.35 Zafeer, 2.10 Pocket Square, 2.45 Ripp Orf, 3.20 Salayel, 3.55 Faylaq, 4.30 Alkaraama, 5.05 Blue De Vega.

HAYDOCK: 1.50 Moon King, 2.25 Sharja Bridge, 3.00 He's A Keeper, 3.35 Time To Study, 4.10 HELLO YOUMZAIN (NAP), 4.45 Arecibo, 5.20 This Girl.

KEMPTON: 2.05 Mootasadir, 2.40 Old News, 3.15 Kuwait Currency, 3.50 Dramatic Sands, 4.25 Streamline, 5.00 C Note, 5.35 Key Player.

NAVAN: 1.45 Mutiny, 2.20 Powersville, 2.55 True Blue Moon, 3.30 Punita Arora, 4.05 Four Leaf Clover, 4.40 Danehill Quest, 5.15 Rule The Sea, 5.50 Whitsunday Islands.

STRATFORD: 2.15 Pacify, 2.50 Potterman, 3.25 Skeaping, 4.00 Topofthecotswolds, 4.35 Teqany, 5.10 Salto Chisco, 5.40 Took The Lot.

THIRSK: 1.55 Harswell Approach, 2.30 Le Chiffre, 3.05 Plymouth Rock, 3.40 Musharrif, 4.15 Smile A Mile, 4.50 Excellent Times, 5.25 Where's Jeff, 5.25 Four Wheel Drive.

WEXFORD: 2.00 Achlis, 2.35 Lady Of The Sea, 3.10 Comehere Hi, 3.45 Stowaway Sarah, 4.20 Put The Kettle On, 4.55 The Granson, 5.30 Blue Templar.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Enzo, 6.00 Love Dreams, 6.30 Knock Knock, 7.00 Jump The Gun, 7.30 Deal A Dollar, 8.00 Blyton Lass, 8.30 Dreamseller.

DOUBLE: Hello Youmzain and Moon King.