Monday Tips

Trainer Tom Dascombe

Anita Chambers makes Charlie D her best Monday bet and she has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Charlie D can notch up his hat trick in the wolverhampton-racecourse.co.uk Handicap at Dunstall Park.

Tom Dascombe's runner has seemingly thrived for a step up to marathon trips, finishing fourth in a decent event at Chester on his initial attempt before hitting the target the last twice.

The four-year-old has not won by particularly far on either occasion, triumphing by a length and a half the first time and just a neck on his most recent run at Chepstow, but those narrow margins have limited the handicapper's scope.

In fact he has been raised just 1lb for his latest verdict and still looks to be have a little left to work with.

Court Order showed a bit of promise on his racecourse bow and can improve on that in the Stay At The Wolverhampton Holiday Inn Median Auction Maiden Stakes.

A relative latecomer to the party, he did not make his racecourse debut until last month when he dealt with heavy ground well enough to finish third behind an odds-on favourite.

James Tate's colt takes a steep jump up to 12 furlongs here but there is every reason to think Court Order will get the trip, especially as he dealt with testing conditions so well.

Freckles arrives in Brighton for the Antiques Vintage & Collectables Fair 20 October Handicap and can defy a penalty.

The Marcus Tregoning-trained four-year-old was beaten a head on his penultimate outing at Newbury before heading to Chepstow last week.

Given an ultra-confident ride by Oisin Murphy he was an easy winner, suggesting there was plenty more int he tank.

Kieran Shoemark takes over in the saddle but he is riding well since his return and Freckles looks the one to beat.

Creadan Grae has made two successful raids to Perth already this summer and surely will go in again for Gordon Elliott at the Scottish track.

Successful over two and a half miles twice in July, Creadan Grae was a seven-length victor on the first occasion before following up by two and three-quarter lengths.

He raced off a mark of 130 that day but is actually 3lb lower in the ROA: A Voice For Racehorse Owners Handicap Chase, so his claims are pretty obvious, although he might not be much of a price.

Mustmeetalady was an emphatic 20-length scorer at Perth on his latest run and is another likely type in the ROA Rewards Members Handicap Chase.

The addition of headgear could have been the difference, but a win should have sent his confidence sky high.

Midnight Magic came close to victory when last seen and should put up another good show in the PKF Francis Clark Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase at Newton Abbot.

He was returning from a break when beaten a length and a quarter at this track at the end of August and will strip fitter for the outing.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 1.45 Fairy Fast, 2.15 Rondo, 2.45 Penwood, 3.20 Royal Dancer, 3.50 Freckles, 4.20 Poetic Legacy, 4.50 Sharp Operator.

LISTOWEL: 2.20 Jungle Cove, 2.05 Noirvento, 3.25 Lancaster House, 3.55 Elite Trooper Grey, 4.25 Yulong Voice, 4.55 Angel's Amy, 5.25 Tham Luang.

NEWTON ABBOT: 2.25 Rococo River, 3.00 Black Anthem, 3.30 The Sweeney, 4.00 King Alfonso, 4.30 Midnight Magic, 5.05 Chasing Headlights.

PERTH: 2.05 Carrie Des Champs, 2.35 Stream Lady, 3.10 Holy Motivation, 3.40 Creadan Grae, 4.10 Duck Egg Blue, 4.40 Mustmeetalady, 5.15 Arakan Quest.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Crime Of Passion, 6.00 Say It Simple, 6.30 Looks Good, 7.00 Capla Berry, 7.30 CHARLIE D (NAP), 8.00 Hooflepuff, 8.30 Court Order.

DOUBLE: Charlie D and Freckles.