Weekend Review

A review of the weekend's action when Hello Youmzain made a Group One breakthrough in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

Hello Youmzain provided Kevin Ryan with his biggest success on British soil as the three-year-old put up a dominant display in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The Grey Gatsby won the French Derby in 2014, while Brando, who finished fourth in this, won the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, but other than that the Hambleton trainer has been known for his success with juveniles.

When Hello Youmzain defeated Calyx, last year's Coventry Stakes winner, at Haydock earlier in the season it was presumed the career-ending injury Calyx picked up was a major reason, but subsequent events have proved that might not have been the case.

James Doyle rode the winner prominently, sitting just off Invincible Army before making his bid for home and while former winner The Tin Man came out of the pack to challenge, he never looked like catching Ryan's charge.

Hello Youmzain (9-2 co-favourite) continued the trend of the Classic generation beating their elders in the big sprints this year, after Advertise and Ten Sovereigns had also struck for the three-year-olds in the Maurice de Gheest and July Cup respectively.

Ryan said: "We decided after Ascot that we'd be patient with him as it's not all about this year. These horses don't come around very often and although we gave him a tentative entry in the Nunthorpe, this race was always the plan.

"He's such a young horse and a big horse as well. You shouldn't wish your life away, but he's going to mature and he'll be a stronger horse next year. He's very exciting.

"He'll have one more run this year on Champions Day at Ascot and then we'll put him away for next season."

Also on Merseyside course specialists Tom Dascombe and Richard Kingscote combined with Great Scot (7-2) to win the Bet In Play On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile.

As he has done on so many occasions at Haydock, Kingscote took command of the race early and never saw another rival, coming home clear for a comfortable success.

Dascombe and Kingscote were claiming their fourth winner at the three-day meeting.

"We've had an up and down season with the horse. He started off really good, but then almost hit a flat spot and he was just running too keen," said the trainer.

"When everything goes right and then the wheels fall off, it's difficult, but at least now we're back in the right direction.

"The owners are away on holiday at the moment and I haven't spoken to them, but we're thinking about Dubai."

Pyledriver (14-1) could test his powers at Group One level at Doncaster next month after claiming his second victory from three starts in the Ascendant Stakes.

William Muir's juvenile was a shock 50-1 winner on his racecourse debut at Salisbury in July, since when he had finished fourth in a soft ground Listed event at Newbury.

A tilt at the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 26 could be next.

"PJ (McDonald) said he felt great. I said to him, 'I might give him plenty of time and take him straight to Doncaster', and he said 'there no reason not to'," the trainer said.

Cieren Fallon secured the biggest winner of his fledgling riding career to date as the Ian Williams-trained Time To Study (7-1) came out on top in a thrilling climax to the £100,000 Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup.

Fallon's father - six-times champion jockey Kieren Fallon - won the Old Newton Cup in 2002, and Fallon junior was delighted to get his name on the roll of honour.

Crystal King looked to have stolen a march on his rivals after building up a huge early advantage, but began to tread water racing inside the final two furlongs and soon wilted.

Fallon said: "It's always a worry when a horse goes that far clear, but I knew he was using up a lot of energy and the ground is soft - it's tiring out there."

Royal Line (6-1) got his career back on track when giving trainer John Gosden back-to-back victories in the Sun Racing September Stakes at Kempton.

Winning rider Robert Havlin said: "We know he has got a bit of class, but he is ground dependent. I was worried they were going slow down the back straight when everyone had slotted into their positions.

"I think a mile and a half on soft ground is what he wants, as when it is soft ground they have to stay very strongly."

Hector Crouch, meanwhile, was all smiles after celebrating the first Pattern-race victory of his career aboard the Clive Cox-trained Streamline (9-2) in the Sun Racing Sirenia Stakes.

Sunday saw a pulsating renewal of the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp dominated by Irish-trained runners, with Aidan O'Brien's Circus Maximus edging the Ken Condon-trained Romanised for Group One honours.

The pair came close, however, and while a stewards' inquiry confirmed the placings, connections of the runner-up are to appeal.