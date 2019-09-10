Wednesday Tips

Mabs Cross reels in Equilateral at Newmarket

Equilateral has a great chance of getting off the mark for the season in the DC Training And Development Services Scarbrough Stakes on the opening day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster.

Charlie Hills must be tearing his hair out that he has yet to win a race this season with him - but there is no doubting the ability the son of Equiano possesses.

Sent off favourite on his seasonal debut in similar company to this, he was no match for Invincible Army, although there was no disgrace in that.

Two good runs at Newmarket followed when he was fourth in the Abernant, before he then pushed Mabs Cross close in the Palace House and while she was carrying a Group One penalty, it was still a good effort.

He was then as close as could be expected behind Blue Point and Battaash in the King's Stand, but it was his last run in Ireland behind Soffia that was mildly disappointing.

If he is over those exertions, he is surely the one to beat dropped in class.

Tim Easterby's Lampang looked promising in making a winning debut at Carlisle and could prove tough to beat in the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes.

Subsequent Stewards' Cup winner Khaadem took the spoils 12 months ago, so it takes a decent type to win it, and Lampang looked above average in coming from the back to win going away, despite running green.

Having cost over six figures, he will be one of the more expensive recruits to have landed at Great Habton, but he made the best possible start and can hopefully follow up.

Hariboux is progressing nicely and looks the one to be on in the Pepsi Max Nursery Handicap.

Having won three out of four he is beginning to make a name for himself and as he bolted up last time out, he finds himself 10lb higher.

It is probably worth sticking with Hugo Palmer's charge until he appears to have found his level, which he has not yet.

It will be interesting to see how Andrew Balding's Fox Tal gets on first time out in the William Hill Leading Racecourse Bookmaker Conditions Stakes.

He has obviously had a problem which has kept him off the track, but he showed plenty of ability last season, culminating with a smart effort in Group One company.

Beaten just a length in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud, he could turn out to be very good.

Richard Fahey's Sendacard outran her odds on debut and can go one better in the British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Carlsile.

Sent off an unconsidered 20-1 chance at Thirsk, she was beaten less than a length by Balancing Act.

Her price was probably to do with her breeding as despite being by Showcasing, there is plenty of stamina on her dam's side so this step up to almost six furlongs should suit her.

Strelka should get off the mark in the 32red.com Breeders Backing Racing EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Kempton.

The daughter of Kingman has been second twice and without looking a star she has shown enough to win a race.

Go Another One is trained in Ireland but is learning his trade over fences in Britain and should add to his tally in the Wade Ceramics Novices' Chase at Uttoxeter.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 1.40 Sendacard, 2.15 Nat Love, 2.50 Quickly Does It, 3.25 Ninjago, 3.55 Stag Horn, 4.30 Mikmak, 5.05 Puerto Banus, 5.35 Cochise.

DONCASTER: 1.50 Lampang, 2.25 Hariboux, 3.00 EQUILATERAL (NAP), 3.35 Kilbaha Lady, 4.10 Maybe Today, 4.45 Fox Tal, 5.20 War Whisper.

KEMPTON: 5.30 Dream Catching, 6.00 Constanzia, 6.30 Turn To Rock, 7.00 Strelka, 7.30 Great Bear, 8.00 Perfect Refuge, 8.30 Purgatory.

LAYTOWN: 4.00 Nigg Bay, 4.35 Monumental Man, 5.10 Ambient, 5.40 Grove Hill, 6.10 Koybig, 6.40 Commander Han.

LISTOWEL: 1.55 Louisiana, 2.30 Dancing On A Dream, 3.05 Laughifuwant, 3.40 Toffee Galore, 4.15 Drumcliff, 4.50 Darver Star, 5.25 All Those Years, 5.55 Better Be Alright.

UTTOXETER: 2.05 Farmer Boy, 2.40 Champagne Mist, 3.15 Go Another One, 3.45 Zubayr, 4.20 Samson, 4.55 Embole.

DOUBLE: Equilateral and Fox Tal.