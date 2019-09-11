Thursday Tips

Jim Crowley and Enbihaar romp to victory in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Enbihaar is difficult to oppose as she goes in search of her fourth win of the season in the DFS Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

John Gosden's filly kicked off her campaign in the best possible way when claiming a valuable Listed success at Goodwood in May, after which she had to make do with the runner-up spot in a Group Three at York.

However, the daughter of Redoute's Choice has blossomed since, with a narrow verdict in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock followed by a hugely impressive display in the Lillie Langtry Stakes back at Goodwood under a Group Two penalty.

Enbihaar appears to be improving with each run, and another victory on Town Moor will surely earn her a step up to the highest level on Champions Day at Ascot next month.

Course-and-distance winner Alpen Rose gets the nod in what looks a quality renewal of the William Hill May Hill Stakes.

The Sea The Stars filly looked a certain future winner when charging home to fill the runner-up spot on her Newmarket debut, so it was no surprise to see her go one better at the next time of asking here three and a half weeks ago.

Despite winning, Charlie Appleby's inmate still looked green in front, and there is every chance she will improve significantly.

She will need to raise her game stepping up to Group Two level, of course, but Alpen Rose does look a filly of immense potential.

Repartee is one of the class horses on show in the Weatherbys Racing Bank £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes.

Kevin Ryan's youngster absolutely bolted up on introduction at York in the spring, so it was a shade underwhelming that he could finish only fourth when stepped up to Listed level on his next appearance.

However, his third placed finish behind the high-class Threat in the Gimcrack at York last month was a big step in the right direction - and there does not appear to be anything of that winner's calibre in this field.

The Peter Hedger-trained C'Est No Mour is out to complete another Derby double at Epsom.

The six-year-old won the Amateurs' Derby and the Jump Jockeys' Derby in 2017 and is bidding to repeat the feat this year, having landed the former race for a second time in a first-time visor last month.

The handicapper has handed him a 3lb rise, but his current mark of 79 is still a couple of pounds below the rating off which he won this race two years ago - and this track clearly brings out the best in him.

It is easy to make a case for Secret Potion in the Chepstow Handicap at the Monmouthshire circuit.

The five-year-old has won three times this year, most recently finishing with a flourish to prevail over this course and distance.

A 4lb hike may not be enough to prevent him from going in again for trainer Ron Harris.

Ballyoisin can claim back-to-back victories in the featured Ladbrokes Ireland Listowel Handicap Hurdle in Ireland.

Enda Bolger's charge is rated 168 over fences off the back of his impressive return from a nine-month absence at Killarney three weeks ago, and reverts to the smaller obstacles some 26lb lower -plus Darragh O'Keeffe's 3lb claim.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.20 Last Surprise, 5.50 Silver Samurai, 6.20 Painted Dream, 6.50 Ibraz, 7.20 Harry's Bar, 7.50 Brasca, 8.20 Moonmeister.

CHEPSTOW: 1.50 Blue Venture, 2.25 Boston Girl, 3.00 Secret Potion, 3.35 Magic Twist, 4.05 Alameery, 4.40 Young John, 5.10 Born To Frolic.

DONCASTER: 2.10 Galadriel, 2.40 ENBIHAAR (NAP), 3.15 Repartee, 3.45 Alpen Rose, 4.20 Tomily, 4.55 Davydenko, 5.30 Madkhal.

EPSOM: 1.40 Buto, 2.15 Kingston Kurrajong 2.50 Isle Of Wolves, 3.25 C'Est No Mour, 3.55 Casement, 4.30 Conspiritor, 5.05 Zac Brown.

LISTOWEL: 1.55 First Thing, 2.30 Emphatic, 3.05 Getaway Katie Mai, 3.40 Rovetta, 4.15 Saglawy, 4.50 Ballyoisin, 5.25 Sky Marshal, 5.55 Minellafordollars.

DOUBLE: Enbihaar and Alpen Rose