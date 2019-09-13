Sunday Tips

James Tate, trainer

Ashley Iveson makes New Arrangement his best Sunday bet and has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

New Arrangement is Bath banker material in the Visit Sandstorm At valuerater.co.uk Novice Stakes.

James Tate's three-year-old must give weight away all round in this five-runner field - including to Olaf, a shock 50-1 winner at Lingfield last time out.

The latter has since switched stables and will be ridden for the first time by 7lb claimer Grace McEntee.

New Arrangement will therefore need to be significantly superior, having been made to work hard to land odds of 1-4 at Hamilton, where he opened his account in July.

His beaten market rival that day is two years his senior, however, and has since easily taken his classy cross-code career record to three wins in seven attempts.

New Arrangement previously finished second on debut to another three-time winner, and he ought to be able to double his own success tally on his return from a near two-month break here.

Awsaaf is fancied to stretch his winning run to four in the £20,000 Best Free Tips At valuerater.co.uk Summer Sprint Series Final.

Bought out of Simon Crisford's yard for £15,000 a couple of years ago, it has taken the four-year-old a while to find his stride, but he has certainly done so in the last few months.

Michael Wigham's inmate made the most of a lowly mark of just 54 when scoring at Wolverhampton at the end of May and followed up under a 5lb penalty with a cosy success at the same track only three days later.

He did not return to action until switching to the turf at Bath almost three weeks ago - and while it did not look likely early on, he powered home to complete his hat-trick from a revised perch of 67.

Another 4lb hike makes life tougher, of course. But an extra half-furlong will help, and he is clearly in the form of his life.

The Archie Watson-trained Rapture rates the best bet of the afternoon at Ffos Las.

The daughter of Pivotal is no star, judged on what she has shown in three outings to date, but has kept good company in novice events won by Lyzbeth, Lady Lawyer and Dubai Warrior respectively.

The first-named pair are now rated 96, while Dubai Warrior has a lofty perch of 103, but Rapture makes her handicap debut off just 72 in the Gomer Williams Solicitors Centenary Celebrations Fillies' Handicap.

That looks a reasonable starting point, and the forecast ease in the ground should suit.

The eyes of most punters will be focused on the Curragh, where four Group Ones light up a tremendous card for day two of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

The Eddie Lynam-trained Soffia gets the nod in what promises to be an intriguing clash with British raider Mabs Cross in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes.

The former was hugely impressive when completing her hat-trick in the Sapphire Stakes here in July, and has been trained for the race since.

Albigna can stretch her unbeaten record to three in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Jessica Harrington has a wealth of talent at her disposal in the fillies' juvenile division, with this daughter of Zoffany supported by the likes of Alpine Star and Cayenne Pepper.

Albigna has been aimed at this Group One prize ever since winning the Group Two Airlie Stud Stakes at the end of June, and is hard to oppose.

Charlie Appleby's 2000 Guineas favourite Pinatubo can enhance his already huge reputation by taking the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes back to Britain.

The Shamardal colt was a brilliant winner of the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood last time, and that form could hardly be working out better, with the placed horses - Positive and Lope Y Fernandez - both winning at Pattern level since.

Appleby could well complete a big-race double, with his Melbourne Cup hero Cross Counter unlikely to be troubled by a drop in distance in the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger, following fine efforts behind star stayer Stradivarius at Royal Ascot and Goodwood.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 2.15 Airbrush, 2.45 NEW ARRANGEMENT (NAP), 3.20 Princess Way, 3.55 Awsaaf, 4.30 Sufi, 5.10 Valentine Mist, 5.45 Simbirsk.

CURRAGH: 1.20 Rhydwyn, 1.55 Nausha, 2.25 Soffia, 3.00 Albigna, 3.35 Pinatubo, 4.10 Cross Counter, 4.50 The Game Of Life, 5.25 Last Opportunity, 6.00 One Cool Poet.

FFOS LAS: 2.05 Timon, 2.35 Protagonist, 3.10 Jupiter, 3.45 Rapture, 4.20 Tabassor, 5.00 Nuits St Georges, 5.35 Logan's Choice.

DOUBLE: New Arrangement and Rapture.