Monday Tips

Action from Brighton

Juanito Chico can strike at the second time of asking since moving to Michael Attwater's stable, by winning the Jingly & Mingle Christmas Party Nights Handicap at Brighton.

The five-year-old, formerly trained by Stuart Williams, changed hands for £18,500 at the sales last month and went close to giving new connections an instant return on their investment when finishing well to take second place, a length and a quarter, behind Key Player.

This race looks a good opportunity for the Pour Moi gelding to go one better.

Big Time Maybe can follow up a recent course-and-distance success in the Brighton Lions Firework Night November 3rd Handicap to give Attwater a double.

The four-year-old had been knocking at the door in three previous starts before getting home by a neck from Glamorous Rocket to justify favouritism.

He has a been given 3lb rise in the weights but should still take the beating.

Joyful Dream has won twice in six visits to the seaside venue this season and can make it three in the Valerie Whitmarsh Handicap.

Both victories have come among his last three visits, and John Butler's charge can make light of a 5lb penalty for his latest triumph.

Van Gerwen can hit the bullseye dropped down to selling company for the first time at Thirsk.

The six-year-old has slipped down the ratings from a career high of 81 more than two years ago to a present mark of 65 as he seeks to get back to winning ways for the first time since Beverley a year ago.

Trainer Les Eyre has given him the chance of a confidence-booster in the Sri Lanka Awaits You Selling Handicap.

Half Bolly only has to repeat his performance over this mile and a half last month to put up a bold show in the Last Race @Thirskraces 2019 Handicap.

Mark Walford's three-year-old gelding was beaten just half a length when third to Near Kettering at 25-1 on what was his fifth career start.

He was only 5-1 when well beaten at Ffos Las on his only outing since - but that was over a mile and three-quarters, and he had every chance at this distance.

Alma Linda has taken a liking to Kempton and can follow up her recent course-and-distance success in the 32Red Handicap at Kempton.

Sir Mark Prescott's filly is up 6lb for her victory but appears to be improving and put up an emphatic, staying performance last time.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 1.40 Pour La Victoire, 2.10 Annie Quickstep, 2.40 Mongolia, 3.10 It's How We Roll, 3.40 JUANITO CHICO (NAP), 4.10 Joyful Dream, 4.40 Big Time Maybe.

GALWAY: 3.45 Future Proof, 4.15 Licklighter, 4.45 Ego Des Mottes, 5.15 Great White Shark, 5.45 Sizing Malbray, 6.15 Charlie Stout, 6.45 Ballybrowney Jack, 7.15 Blue Jacaranda.

KEMPTON: 4.55 Treaty Of Dingle, 5.30 Progressive Rating, 6.00 Glen Esk, 6.30 Burning Topic, 7.00 Alma Linda, 7.30 Champ Ayr, 8.00 Sea Shack, 8.30 Tarseekh .

THIRSK: 2.00 Red Jasper, 2.30 Yorkshire Grey, 3.00 Hartswood, 3.30 Van Gerwen, 4.00 Tranquil Storm, 4.30 Sloane Garden, 5.00 Start Time, 5.35 Half Bolly.

WORCESTER: 1.50 Stage One, 2.20 Seven De Baune, 2.50 Sizing Platinum, 3.20 Eva's Diva, 3.50 Lord In Red, 4.20 Mix Of Clover.

DOUBLE: Juanito Chico and Big Time Maybe.