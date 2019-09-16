Weekend Review

Logician and Frankie Dettori win the William Hill St Leger

Logician stamped his name as one to look out for in 2020 when maintaining his unbeaten record in a new best time for the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster.

Giving his sire Frankel a first success in the world's oldest Classic, it is likely the John Gosden-trained colt will bid for top honours at middle distances next year.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, who was winning the Leger for a sixth time, Logician showed he was in a different league to the opposition.

Towards the rear through the early stages, Dettori took his time before moving sweetly down the Town Moor straight and bounding clear to win eased down from the Mark Johnston-trained pair of Sir Ron Priestley and Nayef Road.

Recording his fifth Leger victory, Gosden said: "He stayed the trip well, which is always a worry, and the fast ground rather than it being testing probably helped him stay the trip and he's won in a record time with one flick of the stick.

"He's a mile-and-a-half horse really, but this is a Classic and Prince Khalid was keen because he breeds these lovely horses and wanted to win a Classic for Frankel - we've won him two now as we also won the Oaks for him (with Anapurna).

"He'll probably revert to a mile and a half next year. He's done so much so quickly this year that we'll put him away now, he won't run again this season."

Dettori, celebrating his 15th Group One triumph of 2019, said: "The St Leger has been very lucky for me. That's probably my easiest one (Leger success) - he's a serious horse."

Threat took the step up to seven furlongs in his stride to land the Pommery Champagne Stakes.

The Richard Hannon-trained youngster has been one of the leading lights of the juvenile scene this season, finishing second at both Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood before hitting the target in the Gimcrack Stakes at York.

Threat made light of a 3lb penalty to see off Royal Crusade by a neck.

Hannon said: "He's in all the end-of-season Group Ones and we'll just see where he ends up. We'll work back from the Guineas."

Sir Dancealot served up another success for his veteran trainer David Elsworth in the Hird Rail Group Park Stakes.

The five-year-old had four lengths to make up on the favourite Shine So Bright from their last meeting at York, but those exertions had obviously left a mark on Andrew Balding's grey, as he dropped away quite tamely.

Sir Dancealot took his career tally to 10 when quickening smartly for Gerald Mosse when asked and beat Never No More by a length and a half.

Elsworth is now aiming for a big prize on Arc day in Paris next month, with his sights on the Prix de la Foret.

Aidan O'Brien dominated the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes by saddling the first three headed by Magical, ridden by Ryan Moore.

So often the bridesmaid behind Enable, Magical took advantage of her absence to lift the Group One from stablemates Magical and Anthony Van Dyck.

O'Brien said: "We were delighted. She had a midsummer break and her first run back was in York. She ran Enable to a couple of lengths and we knew she was going to come forward a good bit."

O'Brien had three other winners on the card - Blissful, Mogul and Norway - but it was his son Joseph who took the other Group One at the Dublin track.

That was the Coolmore 'Fastnet Rock' Matron Stakes with Iridessa, at the main expense of his father, who had the second Hermosa and the third, Just Wonderful.

Sunday saw day two of Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh - with Pinatubo taking centre stage thanks to an astonishing performance in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.

Charlie Appleby's colt is even money for next year's Qipco 2000 Guineas, and could be seen next in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket next month.

Search For A Song gave Dermot Weld an eighth victory in the Irish St Leger, while the O'Brien-trained Love came out on top in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

But a special mention must go to Sir Anthony McCoy, who rolled back the years to win the Pat Smullen Champions Race For Cancer Trials Ireland with Quizical.

Smullen's popularity helped create the star-studded cast for the race.

Dermot Weld's former stable jockey was forced into retirement after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer - and as he is undergoing a second round of treatment, he was unable to ride in it himself.

McCoy said: "Pat is a special person and a great friend to us all. Unfortunately it's tough and sad circumstances what we're doing today, but it just shows you what a brilliant sport this is.

"I said I would never ride in a horse race ever again and I meant it, but I'm glad I did today. You want to compete against the best and that is what has made this special."

There was also no keeping Dettori out of the news, with his trip to France to ride Star Catcher rewarded with victory in the Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp - his 16th Group One of the campaign, equalling his best from 2001.