Tuesday Tips

Frankie Dettori - can strike at Yarmouth

El Misk is David Clough's best Tuesday bet and he has a selection for every race in the UK and Ireland.

El Misk can make Frankie Dettori's seaside trip worthwhile in the Dan Hague, Yarmouth's Number 1 Bookmaker Handicap.

The partnership should pay off for punters backing John Gosden's Dansili colt to break his duck on the turf, following his two all-weather victories.

El Misk already has a runner-up spot to his name at Windsor last month when he stayed on again late and earned himself a move up in distance.

He was up to a mile and half at Kempton last time when he won decisively under Robert Havlin on handicap debut.

Dettori is due to be back on board, having ridden El Misk just once previously when they were well beaten in a highly-competitive Newmarket novice back in April.

El Misk is up 6lb for his latest victory, but the manner of that success suggests he has significant potential for further improvement - especially at this trip.

An hour later, in the Moulton Nurseries Of Acle Novice Stakes, Hellovasinger ought to have a decent shout at likely rewarding odds.

Richard Hughes' gelding had a low-profile introduction at Kempton, on the same card which featured El Misk's win.

Sent off at 22-1, Hellovasinger never threatened to get to grips with three much better-fancied opponents ahead of him.

But he was not disgraced either against well-touted opposition that day - and without being hard-pressed to do so, finished comfortably clear of two fellow outsiders.

He ought to benefit from his experience, and may not have to wait for handicaps to open his account.

Ten Thousand Stars has already made that breakthrough but nonetheless merits only an opening mark of 70 in the Market Cross Jewellers Nursery Handicap at Redcar.

Adrian Nicholls' filly was a hard-fought Newmarket winner on just her second career start last month, and then appeared to get stuck in the mud over a longer trip on a wet night at Hamilton.

She retains higher aspirations, holding an entry in a valuable race back at Newmarket next month - and down in trip again on what is sure to be livelier ground, she may well go there on the back of a second success in four attempts.

Golden Parade catches the eye in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Foreign Exchange Handicap.

Tim Easterby's three-year-old has been most consistent since reverting to this distance and has proved in his last two placed efforts - including here last month - that he remains a threat to all off his current rating.

Giving Back is of interest in the last at Chepstow.

Alan King's mare has two narrow bumper successes to her name, and also had just a head to spare when she struck at Salisbury this month.

She must carry an extra 4lb for her trouble in the Compare Bookmaker Sites At bonuscodebets.co.uk Handicap, but the move back up to two miles is sure to help.

The early arrivals can cash in on Newcastle's evening card.

First Dance has been knocking on the door, including over course and distance last time - and having previously won twice off higher marks, she should be in the mix for the opening GoReboot Handicap.

Not long after that, Ravenscar can build on last month's very promising Redcar debut in the Muckle Gallowgate Gallop Median Auction Maiden Stakes.

SELECTIONS:

CHEPSTOW: 2.20 Prevent, 2.50 Renegade Master, 3.20 Music Therapist, 3.50 Festival Day, 4.20 Plum Duff, 4.50 Canford Art, 5.20 Giving Back.

GALWAY: 4.15 Dark Pine, 4.45 Fastar, 5.15 Griffyndor, 5.45 Shona Mea, 6.15 Diamond Hill, 6.45 Light That, 7.15 Proxy.

NEWCASTLE: 5.30 First Dance, 6.00 Battle Of Wills, 6.30 Ravenscar, 7.00 Faakhirah, 7.30 Toro Dorado, 8.00 Constitutional, 8.30 On Route.

REDCAR: 2.00 Rebel Soldier Boy, 2.30 Ten Thousand Stars, 3.00 Saisons D'Or, 3.30 Golden Parade, 4.00 Star Shield, 4.30 Call Me Ginger, 5.00 Reassurance.

YARMOUTH: 2.10 Luna Wish, 2.40 Aberffraw, 3.10 EL MISK (NAP), 3.40 Movie Star, 4.10 Hellovasinger, 4.40 Awsaaf, 5.10 Excellent George.

DOUBLE: El Misk and Ten Thousand Stars.