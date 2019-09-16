Wednesday Tips

Richard Hannon (R)

Richard Hannon appears to have found his 2000 Guineas runner-up King Of Change a good opportunity to make a winning return to action in the Chasemore Farm Fortune Stakes at Sandown.

Narrowly beaten in two starts as a juvenile last season, the son of Farhh made an impressive start to his three-year-old campaign in a novice event at Nottingham in April before being thrown in at the deep end in the first colts' Classic of the season.

King Of Change was a widely unconsidered 66-1 shot on the Rowley Mile, but justified the faith of his trainer with a tremendous effort to beat all bar Magna Grecia - finishing comfortably ahead of the likes of Madhmoon, Ten Sovereigns and Shine So Bright.

Hannon's charge has not been seen in competitive action since, with the Marlborough maestro keen on time to recover from what was a severe test for such an inexperienced horse - and hopefully that patience will pay off.

Hannon has already earmarked the QEII at Ascot next month as a potential end-of-season target, and King Of Change really needs to be winning Wednesday's Listed event if he is to line up on Champions Day as a serious contender.

Palace Pier is the potential star attraction on the undercard as he bids to make it two from two at the Esher venue in the Max Patel Wealth Manager Of Choice Novice Stakes.

The son of Kingman looked another potential superstar for the increasingly irresistible combination of John Gosden and Frankie Dettori when bolting up in a maiden over this course and distance almost three weeks ago.

Gosden soon declared his intention to take small steps with a horse he views as a work in progress, and he should be up to carrying a penalty to victory in novice company before having his sights raised.

Gosden is also likely to land the feature event of the afternoon at Yarmouth, with Fanny Logan out to complete a hat-trick at Listed level in the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes.

The Sea The Stars filly was narrowly beaten by esteemed stablemate Mehdaayih on her debut at this track last October.

She then justified cramped odds on her seasonal debut at Wetherby, before placing behind Mehdaayih again in the Cheshire Oaks.

Fanny Logan raced too keenly in soft ground when stepped up in grade for the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, and predictably faltered.

However, she has since proved her quality with successive Listed wins at York and Sandown - most recently coming home with seven lengths in hand over her toiling rivals.

Fanny Logan sets the standard on ratings and is clearly still on an upward curve, which makes her difficult to oppose.

Maqtal should open his account in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

Roger Varian's charge shaped with abundant promise when third behind subsequent Acomb Stakes winner Valdermoro on his Doncaster debut - and he can go a couple of places better for a yard that has really hit form in the last couple of weeks.

Arctic Ocean can get back on the winning trail for Sir Michael Stoute in the Chris And Sarah Burrows Handicap at Beverley, while Aye Right, a real flag bearer for Harriet Graham, can defy top weight in the Racing Welfare Handicap Hurdle at Kelso.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 2.00 Queens Blade, 2.30 Freyja, 3.05 Bertie's Princess, 3.35 Arctic Ocean, 4.10 Reassure, 4.40 Desert Ace, 5.10 Corked, 5.40 Grey Berry.

KELSO: 3.40 Newtown Boy, 4.15 Glorious Lady, 4.45 Zolfo, 5.15 Canford Thompson, 5.45 Raven's Tower, 6.15 Aye Right, 6.45 Cast In Grey.

NAAS: 2.50 Be Like The Bird, 3.20 Sunday Sweet, 3.50 Koolasice, 4.25 Mythologic, 4.55 Elite Craft, 5.30 Early Bright, 6.00 Eden Quay, 6.30 Invincible Diva.

SANDOWN: 1.50 Union Rose, 2.20 Finest Sound, 2.55 Palace Pier, 3.25 KING OF CHANGE (NAP), 4.00 Loving Glance, 4.35 Just The Man, 5.05 Colony Queen, 5.35 Angel's Whisper.

YARMOUTH: 1.40 Great Shout, 2.10 Maqtal, 2.45 Fanny Logan, 3.15 Holmeswood, 3.45 Canal Rocks, 4.20 Rock The Cradle, 4.50 Golden Force.

DOUBLE: Palace Pier and King Of Change.