Friday Tips

Trainer Clive Cox - can strike at Newbury

Keith Hamer makes Salute The Soldier his best bet for Friday and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Salute The Soldier can relish another battle to march to a third victory in a row in the Dubai Duty Free Cup at Newbury.

The Clive Cox-trained four-year-old never wins by far - but after his two neck verdicts in his last two races, he steps up from handicaps into Listed company.

Being tactically adaptable and versatile has helped him set up the winning streak at Goodwood and Ascot.

There is no reason why the straight seven furlongs on this fair track should not suit Salute The Soldier in his quest to continue his fine run on Friday.

Shailene has fared admirably in face of some stiff tasks of late, and has fine prospects in the Dubai Duty Free Handicap.

Andrew Balding's filly reverts to handicap company after a Group Two foray in Germany at the end of last month.

She acquitted herself well over this same mile-and-a-half trip, finishing a slightly unlucky five-length third at Baden-Baden.

Before that, there is little to choose on the book between Shailene and reopposing top weight Scarlet Dragon from their fine running in third and fourth respectively over an extra two furlongs in Goodwood's Qatar Summer Handicap.

That was a hugely competitive race, and this course and distance looks perfect for Shailene - whose Listed form at Nottingham and convincing victory in Italy at the same level are both most encouraging.

James Fanshawe has enlisted the services of Ryan Moore for Entrusting in the closing T T Tents Handicap.

The three-year-old was a beaten favourite on his return from a short break at Newcastle last month, having been gelded.

He nonetheless showed enough in second to suggest he can take advantage of this opportunity.

Que Amoro can take the honours in the Listed Al Maktoum Cup Arran Scottish Fillies' Sprint Stakes at Ayr.

Michael Dods' three-year-old has hit top form in the last couple of months, with two convincing victories at York. Her latest success at the Ebor meeting was a career-best to earn a second chance at this level.

She was not disgraced in the Redcar Two-Year-Old Trophy last autumn and is clearly a better filly now.

Pendleton could be the answer to the William Hill Bronze Cup after having to settle for second at York last time.

Dods' three-year-old was beaten just a length and a half in a competitive event on the Knavesmire and a repeat of that form should put him right in the mix here.

Smart hurdler Project Bluebook can warm up for the winter with victory in the Bam Properties Ltd Handicap.

The JP McManus-owned six-year-old was runner-up in the valuable Swinton Hurdle at Haydock in May and is a on a workable mark on the Flat.

Blame It On Sally has had a 23-day break since winning twice in six days last month.

The Sir Mark Prescott-trained three-year-old is likely to be champing at the bit for the Ideal Boilers Handicap at Newcastle.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 1.40 Gravity Force, 2.10 Rapid Russo, 2.40 Dylan De Vega, 3.15 Que Amoro, 3.45 Pendleton, 4.20 Project Bluebook, 4.55 Sootability, 5.30 Grazeon Roy.

BALLINROBE: 3.30 Harvest Bow, 4.00 Lady Maureen, 4.35 Bective Cave, 5.10 Finding Joy, 5.40 Monsieur Bagot, 6.10 Ordinary World, 6.40 Fairymount Boy, 7.10 China Princess.

DUNDALK: 4.50 Amanaat, 5.25 Merricourt, 6.00 Rain Or Shine, 6.30 Latchet, 7.00 Pixel Power, 7.35 Nimitz, 8.05 Yuften, 8.35 Schoolboy Error.

NEWBURY: 1.15 Nugget, 1.50 River Nymph, 2.20 Shailene, 2.55 Cosmic Power, 3.25 Cape Palace, 3.55 SALUTE THE SOLDIER (NAP), 4.30 Quadrilateral, 5.05 Entrusting.

NEWCASTLE: 5.15 Blame It On Sally, 5.50 Hooflepuff, 6.20 Urban Hero, 6.50 Marvel, 7.20 Chaplin Bay, 7.50 Robert Guiscard, 8.20 Extrasolar.

NEWTON ABBOT: 2.00 Ruthless Article, 2.30 Exxaro, 3.05 Sarasota, 3.35 Bobble Emerald, 4.10 Aintree My Dream, 4.45 Picture Painter.

DOUBLE: Salute The Soldier and Project Bluebook.