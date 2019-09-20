Sunday Tips

Trainer Kevin Ryan talks to the media

Dream World is Keith Hamer's best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at Hamilton and Plumpton.

Dream World can prove the real deal by taking the feature Sodexo Fillies' Handicap at Hamilton.

Mick Appleby's Irish import looks ready to step up to this extended mile after a solid effort over seven furlongs at Newmarket last time out.

The four-year-old daughter of Dream Ahead put in decent work in the closing stages to get within two lengths of the winner, Astrologer, when finishing third.

Dream World did win over that trip at Chepstow in July, when making all the running, and she is now ready to tackle a shade further.

Modakhar can strike on his second start for trainer Karl Burke in the Apex Traffic Management Novice Stakes.

The three-year-old only went down by a nose on his debut for the North Yorkshire handler, having been bought out of Richard Hannon's stable for 33,000 guineas at Tattersalls July Sales.

On the evidence when Modakhar just failed to catch the winner Morning Duel at Catterick three weeks ago, an extra furlong should eke out a little improvement too.

George Mallory can also benefit from running over further when he steps up to a mile and a half in the Racing TV HD On Sky 426 Handicap.

The Kevin Ryan-trained three-year-old was going away from the opposition at the finish when opening his account at the ninth attempt at Haydock over a mile and a quarter six weeks ago.

The ground was soft on that occasion, so the Kingman gelding would not be inconvenienced by similar conditions should the elements go against the Scottish venue as was the case for most of the summer.

What Will Be let down favourite-backers on his latest start, but should not be dismissed in the Core Spreads Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton.

A winner at Stratford in July, he has not been able to follow up in two subsequent juvenile hurdle outings, but a starting mark of 114 is reasonable.

Lewis Stones takes off a handy 7lb, which only enhances his claims.

Sizing Granite must shoulder a welter burden in the Friends & Family Remembering Norman Sharpe Handicap Hurdle, but he is on a roll and hard to oppose.

A classy performer over fences, the 11-year-old is enjoying another lease of life back over the smaller obstacles, winning at Newton Abbot at the end of August before following up back over that course 10 days later.

He won by eight lengths that day without coming under pressure, so a 12lb rise, while hardly ideal, may not be beyond him.

SELECTIONS:

HAMILTON: 2.00 Autumn Flight, 2.30 Super Florence, 3.00 Griffin Street, 3.30 Firlinfeu, 4.00 Modakhar, 4.30 DREAM WORD (NAP), 5.00 General Brook, 5.30 George Mallory.

PLUMPTON: 2.15 Archimento, 2.45 What Will Be, 3.15 Gold Mountain, 3.45 Local Affair, 4.15 Sizing Granite, 4.45 Torhousemuir, 5.15 Outrath.

DOUBLE: Dream World and Modakhar.