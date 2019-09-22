Monday Tips

Trainer Martyn Meade

Cadre Du Noir is Anita Chambers' best bet on Monday and has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Cadre Du Noir suffered a short-priced defeat last time out but can make amends in the 32Red Handicap at Kempton.

A $1.1 million purchase as a yearling, Cadre Du Noir finished a reasonable third on his only juvenile start last term before returning in June with a cosy win on Newmarket's July Course.

However, tried in a novice event at Goodwood at the start of the month, Cadre Du Noir could not make his presence felt as he could finish only third, beaten five lengths.

He was shouldering a penalty that day and did rally to an extent at the finish, so it was not a terrible performance while nevertheless being a bit lacklustre.

Martyn Meade switches to handicap level now and an opening mark of 87 might not be beyond him.

Eula Varner appeared to be beaten by very testing conditions last time out and is worth another chance in the 100% Profit Boost At 32Redsport.com Handicap.

She had looked decent enough when winning on her final start last year, but has failed to follow up in four attempts this term.

Eula Varner had been consistently placed until her last outing though and is an intriguing contender on her first all-weather outing.

Donnachies Girl goes for a course and distance double in the Allied Irish Bank Veterans' Handicap at Hamilton.

Six times a winner during her career so far, Donnachies Girl is still some 12lb below her highest winning mark, which suggests a 3lb rise for her victory over Carbon Dating may well not be beyond her.

She won on heavy ground last time, but given she has also struck gold on good to firm conditions, cut does not appear to be necessary to show her best.

Cieren Fallon appears to have struck up a good rapport with Pink Flamingo and the pair can triumph again in the Racing TV Handicap at Leicester.

The duo struck at Brighton in July and have finished third on a couple of occasions since, most recently when beaten a length and a half by the improving Furious at Chelmsford at the start of the month.

Nicola Currie was on board when she was beaten a short head at Bath just over a week ago and Fallon's claim can help her get back on track.

Great Esteem showed a decent amount of ability on his racecourse bow and should be followed in the Breeders Backing Racing EBF Novice Stakes.

Charlie Appleby's charge has already been gelded and his mind was firmly on the job as he kept on for second behind a short-priced favourite from John Gosden's yard.

Great Esteem should surely have learnt a bit for that outing and should feel the benefit of the run as he steps up in trip from nine furlongs here.

SELECTIONS

FAIRYHOUSE: 3.00 Vormir, 3.35 Time Tunnel, 4.05 First Thing, 4.40 Agent Zero, 5.10 Zarzyni, 5.45 Pulsating, 6.15 Angels, 6.45 Metier.

HAMILTON: 2.00 Lampang, 2.30 Carlovian, 3.05 Ocean Air, 3.40 House Call, 4.10 Donnachies Girl, 4.45 Fairy Stories, 5.15 My Ukulele, 5.50 Betty Grable.

KEMPTON: 5.25 Lorna Cole, 6.00 Secret Acquisition, 6.30 Grace Plunkett, 7.00 CADRE DU NOIR (NAP), 7.30 Noble Music, 8.00 Eula Varner, 8.30 Whistler Bowl.

LEICESTER: 1.50 Law Of Peace, 2.20 Come On Girl, 2.55 Knockabout Queen, 3.25 Pink Flamingo, 4.00 Great Esteem, 4.30 Nantucket, 5.05 Miss Icon.

WARWICK: 2.10 Monkey Puzzle, 2.45 Ballygown Bay, 3.15 Solar Impulse, 3.50 Royal Ruby, 4.20 Thomas Blossom, 4.55 Vif Argent.

DOUBLE: Cadre Du Noir and Pink Flamingo.