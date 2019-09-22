Weekend Review

Andrea Atzeni riding Pierre Lapin wins the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes

A review of the weekend's action in which Michael Owen was celebrating a William Hill Ayr Gold Cup success.

Michael Owen was among the owners celebrating after Angel Alexander grabbed the glory in the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup.

Tom Dascombe's charge was a 28-1 shot for Saturday's prestigious sprint handicap, but belied his odds and a seemingly unfavourable draw to claim victory in the hands of Richard Kingscote.

Former England footballer Owen - part of the successful syndicate - took to Twitter to declare his delight, posting: "GET IN THERE YOU BEAUTY!!!!!! I've just won the Ayr Gold Cup!!!!!"

Dascombe was equally thrilled, despite having not made it to Scotland to witness the success first hand.

"I was disappointed I couldn't get there myself, because the train was delayed," said the Cheshire-based trainer.

"It didn't change the result, and all I can say is Richard gave it an amazing ride. The horse is very genuine.

"For a three-year-old to win like that ... funny thing we were third out of the draw for the starting stalls, and I went for 24. It's all just worked out like a fairytale."

Having already landed Friday's Bronze Cup with Music Society, Tim Easterby also took out the William Hill Silver Cup over the same six furlongs with Golden Apollo (12-1), ridden by David Allan.

"We thought he would win the Ayr Gold Cup a couple of years ago - but it was off, so that was that," Easterby told ITV Racing.

"We were first out of the hat, walked the track, wasted a day. It's taken two years to catch up."

The Mark Johnston-trained Rose Of Kildare (8-1) showed great tenacity in the hands of Joe Fanning to take the Group Three honours in the William Hill Firth Of Clyde Stakes.

Roger Varian justifiably has high hopes for Pierre Lapin, after he maintained his unbeaten record with an impressive display in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

A dominant winner on his only previous start at Haydock in May, the youngster is a half-brother to top-class sprinter Harry Angel, who won this race in 2016 before going on to score at Group One level the following year.

Despite his four-month absence, he was a 9-4 joint-favourite for this Group Two test under Andrea Atzeni - and was good value for the winning margin of a length and a half, over his market rival Mystery Power.

Varian said: "We thought he was a nice horse in the spring, and when he won at Haydock we were looking at the Coventry for him. But he just fell away a little bit, and it took a while to get him back.

"I would have loved to run him a couple of weeks ago to see if he was a Middle Park type, but I needed a bit more time.

"Whether he runs again this year will depend on his demeanour over the next 10 days."

Dakota Gold's winning spree was brought to an end at the Berkshire circuit as 12-1 shot Maid In India won the Dubai International Airport World Trophy.

Trained by veteran Eric Alston in Lancashire, the five-year-old mare bounced back from a disappointing run at Ayr on her previous outing to get the better of 15-8 favourite Dakota Gold - a winner on his four previous starts - by half a length.

Alston said: "For the last two years, she has suffered with a disease that has affected both of her eyes - and she's nearly blind on her left side.

"It's not out of the question that she could carry on with one eye. But we have stud plans for her, and I think we'll have to just wait and see.

"She is my first Group winner since Ridge Ranger (Summer Stakes at York in 2016)."

David Simcock's rejuvenation of Desert Encounter continued apace as the veteran won the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup for a second time.

Winner of the Group Three in 2017, the seven-year-old was giving upwards of 3lb to all of his rivals, but did arrive in great heart - having won his last two starts at Goodwood and Windsor.

The 9-4 chance quickened clear impressively and will now head off on his travels again.

Simcock said: "He'll go and try to repeat his win from last year in the Canadian International at Woodbine. He flies over to Canada two weeks today."

Group One riches were on offer in Germany on Sunday when the in-form combination of Roger Charlton and stable jockey Jason Watson made the trip to Cologne worthwhile for Aspetar in the 57th Preis von Europa.

The four-year-old was an impressive two-and-a-half length winner, his first success at the top level - leaving trainer Charlton to ponder further international targets for the Qatari-owned gelding.