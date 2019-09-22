Tuesday Tips

Martin Harley riding Kyllang Rock

Kyllang Rock can secure back-to-back victories in the Eddie And Violet Smith Conditions Stakes at Beverley.

James Tate's charge ended a lengthy barren spell when winning at Leicester last month - and with his confidence riding high and the conditions of Tuesday's five-furlong heat in his favour, he could well follow up.

The five-year-old has been highly tried, running well at Group and Listed level on a couple of occasions, but had his campaign curtailed last term at an early stage and made little impact on his return after 339 days off track.

Kyllang Rock then had another lengthy break before lining up at Nottingham, where he managed to prevail by a neck despite tiring a little at the finish.

He should be fitter for the run - and given he boasts the highest rating in the field, it will be disappointing if he cannot strike gold.

Rebel Soldier Boy is difficult to oppose in the Beverley Annual Badgeholders Novice Auction Stakes.

David O'Meara's colt made his debut only a week ago at Redcar - and shaped with a good deal of promise in finishing second.

The son of Sepoy came home strongly from the rear on that occasion, and Beverley's uphill finish should bring out the best in him.

The Marco Botti-trained Aljari is fancied to complete his hat-trick in the Bet In Play At Totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford.

A fourth-placed finish on his racecourse introduction at Lingfield in May was not without promise, but it was nevertheless something of a surprise to see him win so emphatically on his second start at Wolverhampton in July.

He proved that victory was no fluke when landing short odds at this venue last month, and it will be interesting to see how he fares as he enters the handicap arena from a perch of 90.

The step up to seven furlongs should not be viewed as a hindrance.

Oslo gets the nod in the Extra Places At totesport.com Nursery.

A son of Gleneagles out of the top-class racemare Intercontinental, it is fair to say this Sir Michael Stoute inmate has not really upheld family honour thus far - with his three efforts in novice company nothing to write home about.

However, he has been gelded since his latest effort when third at Goodwood and he is also fitted with a visor for the first time.

It will be disappointing, given his breeding, if he is unable to win from an opening mark of 75.

John Gosden's Good Tidings rates the best bet of the afternoon at Lingfield.

Favourite backers had their fingers burnt when he could finish only third on his Salisbury debut recently, but those who keep the faith can be rewarded with victory in the Visit attheraces.com Novice Stakes.

Quarenta can make a victorious return to action in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Handicap Chase at Warwick.

He has won two of his five chase starts so far and was beaten less than a length of his final start last term, in what was a decent event at Haydock.

Jonjo O'Neill's charge seemingly enjoys better ground, so has plenty in his favour.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 2.00 Rebel Soldier Boy, 2.30 Zegalo, 3.05 Ollivander, 3.35 KYLLANG ROCK (NAP), 4.10 Cuttin' Edge, 4.40 Zane Daddy, 5.15 Amity Island, 5.45 Rosy Ryan.

CHELMSFORD: 4.50 Magical Moment, 5.25 Belle Anglaise, 6.00 Oslo, 6.30 Red Cossack, 7.00 Merdon Castle, 7.30 Aljari, 8.00 Grisons, 8.30 Spice War.

LINGFIELD: 1.50 Scheme, 2.20 Revestar, 2.55 Airbrush, 3.25 Devil Or Angel, 4.00 Giving Back, 4.30 Good Tidings, 5.05 Settle Petal.

WARWICK: 2.10 Ferrobin, 2.45 Stephanie Sunshine, 3.15 Sid Hoodie, 3.50 Quarenta, 4.20 Primogeniture, 4.55 Adicci.

DOUBLE: Kyllang Rock and Aljari.