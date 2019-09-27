Sunday Tips

Cieren Fallon - enjoying fine season

Anita Chambers makes Culture her best Sunday bet and has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Cieren Fallon has enjoyed a fantastic first full season and can cap his year with a famous Epsom win aboard Culture in the Apprentices' Derby Stakes.

Fallon only made his debut last summer, but already stands on the brink of this year's apprentice title - and the George Baker-trained Culture will certainly want form nothing in terms of assistance in the saddle.

The three-year-old also arrives in excellent form having won his last two starts, winning by three lengths at Windsor in August before following up by a short head back at that track in early September.

Sporting cheekpieces for the first time in August, he bolted up so it was no surprise to see him hiked 6lb in the ratings - a rise he managed to shrug off with a game performance in Fallon's hands.

Another 7lb on his mark is obviously far from ideal, but Culture seems to still be on the upgrade and can do the business for his rising star rider.

Desirous boosts a typically blue chip Khalid Abdullah pedigree and victory in the Kids Takeover Handicap would certainly give a little more shine to her already appealing paddock potential.

Out of a Matron Stakes winner in Emulous, Desirous has fallen short of those kind of lofty targets but has been good enough to win twice - one in novice company and then at handicap level.

She has been well tried since that second win at Goodwood in May, but has enjoyed little success and lines up here on the back of four defeats.

However, a slight ease in class should help her cause.

Alnadir suffered some terrible luck last time, but if his confidence has not been knocked, he can get back on the winning track in the Season Finale Handicap.

He was sent off favourite at Chelmsford last month after finishing second on his two previous starts and was still travelling well enough when squeezed for room over a furlong out.

Alnadir and champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa stumbled and hit the deck, with the rider only due to return from that fall in the xt few days.

Simon Crisford's runner appeared to hold every chance when coming to grief, so it could pay to keep the faith.

Chica Buena can make a quick return to action pay in the first division of the LG Pharmacy Lynn's Last Gallop Handicap at Musselburgh.

She returned from a 239-day break with a stylish success at Hamilton last weekend, drawing clear in the final furlong to win by a comfortable three lengths without her rider having to really hit top gear.

Keith Dalgleish's runner is saddled with a 5lb penalty for that success here, but she could go up by more than that when reassessed and this looks an ideal opportunity to get another win in the bag.

Rux Ruxx returned to form at Catterick last time and can follow up in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Scottish Premier Fillies' Handicap.

That was her fourth win in nine starts this term, but her narrow margins of victory has limited the handicapper's scope to heavily penalise her.

Rux Ruxx only just does enough, but that makes her mark of 83 seem quite reasonable.

Johan made it second-time lucky and can build on that in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Stakes.

A fair fourth on his debut, he was odds-on for victory last time and he duly triumphed by three and a half lengths.

He looks the type who could shape into a classy performer in time.

SELECTIONS:

CURRAGH: 1.50 My Friend Stan, 2.20 Coventry, 2.50 Unknown Pleasures, 3.25 Johan Zoffani, 4.00 Innisfree, 4.30 Now The King, 5.05 Borelli, 5.35 Yolo Aris.

EPSOM: 2.00 Afraid Of Nothing, 2.30 Grand Rock, 3.05 Alnadir, 3.35 Desirous, 4.10 CULTURE (NAP), 4.45 Edinburgh Castle, 5.15 Poet's Magic.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.40 Chica Buena, 2.10 Johan, 2.40 Summer Heights, 3.15 Rux Ruxx, 3.45 Desert Ace, 4.20 Thornaby Princess, 4.55 Lagenda, 5.25 Kaizer.

DOUBLE: Culture and Desirous.