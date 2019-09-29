Monday Tips

Richard Fahey - can strike at Hamilton

Keith Hamer makes Savitar makes his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Savitar can land his second success since joining Jim Boyle's stable from Ireland when he travels to Bath.

The four-year-old was bought out of Jim Bolger's yard for 5,000 guineas at Tattersalls Autumn Sales, and has already repaid his purchase prize with a victory at Lingfield a month ago and two placed efforts.

He is no world-beater, but is very effective at this level and should make his presence felt in the Empire Fighting Chance 'Training With The Champions' Handicap.

Tom Marquand may have a shot at a quick double half-an-hour later in the Foot Anstey Supporting Empire Fighting Chance Handicap.

It is more than 12 months since Foresee was last successful. But he is down to 7lb below that winning mark after a poor effort at Southwell this month.

Foresee is surely still a little better than that, and the handicapper has given him a chance to show it here.

Twentysixthstreet can make a winning return to Hamilton, after finishing first and second at the Scottish track in successive days in the past week.

Andrew Hughes' Irish raider has to carry a 6lb penalty, but he is in such good form that he should hard to beat in the Excel Environmental Services, Pest Management Services Handicap.

Mark Johnston and Richard Fahey have cornered the market in the BB Foodservice 2-Y-O Series Nursery Handicap Final - responsible for five of the six-strong field and only likely outsider Rominintheglomin running against them.

It may therefore appear a slightly muddled picture, but Fahey's National League could well be the answer.

The grey got much closer than most to the outstanding winner Mums Tipple in last month's valuable sales race at York - and on that basis, having previously won with authority at Chester, he has fine prospects again here.

Art Power is another grey who ought to go well, in the St Andrew's First Aid EBF Novice Stakes.

He showed a semblance of promise for his high-profile owners, when third on debut at Newcastle this month - and if he can build on that on his switch to the minimum trip on turf, he could be in business.

In-form Tom Dascombe can strike with Brad The Brief in the Follow Us On LinkedIn @thecommercialflooringcompanyltd Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

The Dutch Art colt must concede 7lb and upwards all round in the nine-runner field after his debut success at Bath, from a subsequent winner.

He has since run with equal credit, up to this six furlongs, when a two-and-a-quarter length third and last in a much better race at Doncaster.

That form makes him likely to make it two wins out of three here.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 2.00 Sky Vega, 2.30 Bentley Wood, 3.05 Capriolette, 3.35 Big Time Maybe, 4.10 SAVITAR (NAP), 4.40 Foresee, 5.10 Kodiak Attack.

HAMILTON: 1.50 Burmese Blazer, 2.20 Conga, 2.55 National League, 3.25 Twentysixthstreet, 4.00 Art Power, 4.30 Autumn Flight.

ROSCOMMON: 2.05 Hereditary Rule, 2.35 Well Set Up, 3.10 Milomynit, 3.40 Sisyphus, 4.15 Cool Colonnade, 4.45 Allardyce, 5.15 Cappuccino Man, 5.45 Wavelength.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.25 Jungle Book, 5.50 Amnaa, 6.20 Brad The Brief, 6.50 One One Seven, 7.20 Acclaim The Nation, 7.50 Fortamour, 8.20 Crimewave.

DOUBLE: Savitar and Twentysixthstreet.