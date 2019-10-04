Saturday Tips

Trainer William Haggas

David Clough makes Faylaq at Ascot his best Saturday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Faylaq can take the step up in class in his stride in Ascot's Property Raceday Targets £3M Cumberland Lodge Stakes.

William Haggas' three-year-old tries Group class for the first time on Saturday, having improved most significantly in handicap company this summer.

Faylaq has justified favouritism in three of his last four starts, failing only when a creditable length second - in receipt of 7lb - to subsequent Group performer Floating Artist at Ascot in July.

He resumed his upward curve last time, with an emphatic win on the all-weather at Kempton, and has risen almost two and a half stones in the ratings in the space of four races over as many months.

After only seven career starts in all, the beautifully-bred colt clearly has potential to continue his swift progress.

The John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes is a second Group Three on the card, and Donjuan Triumphant catches the eye on his favoured soft surface.

Andrew Balding resisted an Ayr Gold Cup bid on account of quick ground last month - and with fit-again Silvestre De Sousa back in the saddle, Donjuan Triumphant can prove his worth as conditions change at what has often been his time of year.

Casanova carries a proven formula for success into the bet365 Challenge Cup.

Just a week has passed since John Gosden made a mockery of another major handicap when his Lord North was a very well-backed and equally convincing winner of the Cambridgeshire.

Like Lord North, Gosden's lightly-raced and fast-improving fellow three-year-old Casanova has clearly benefited from a gelding operation this summer.

The only missing ingredient is Frankie Dettori, but Andrea Atzeni is no forlorn deputy in the saddle.

Billesdon Brook is a speculative suggestion to cap her resurgent campaign, at the scene of her most famous victory, by outrunning her big odds again in Newmarket's Group One Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes.

Richard Hannon's shock 2018 Qipco 1000 Guineas heroine failed to revisit that elite form in the remainder of last summer - and by the start of this season, appeared to have lapsed into decline.

She was no match for old rival Laurens in last year's Sun Chariot - but recent evidence hints at a closer re-match on forecast soft ground, which may well not favour several of this summer's leading lights.

Billesdon Brook has rallied significantly in lesser company of late, while Laurens has not quite hit the heights of last year's brilliant campaign.

She and her recent Matron Stakes conquerors - Iridessa and dual Guineas heroine Hermosa - set a lofty standard on ratings. But Billesdon Brook has previous for blindsiding better-fancied rivals over course and distance.

In the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes, likely favourite Under The Stars has a telling form edge on her rivals - and therefore obvious prospects of justifying top billing.

James Tate's filly has operated at a different level this season to the vast majority of her opponents, most recently an admirable length fourth in the Group Two Rockfel Stakes over a furlong shorter at this course last week.

She is unburdened here for her evident superiority and unless something exceptional is lurking in opposition, with the assistance of the title-chasing Oisin Murphy, she should merely need to run close to her established form to pick up this very valuable pot.

Elsewhere, similarly very obvious reasoning points to Summer Sands in the Listed Racing TV Redcar Two Year Old Trophy after his admirable third in the Group One Middle Park last week.

SELECTIONS

ASCOT: 2.00 Danzeno, 2.35 FAYLAQ (NAP), 3.10 Casanova, 3.40 Donjuan Triumphant, 4.15 Dandhu, 4.50 Alaadel.

FONTWELL: 1.50 Luck Of The Legion, 2.25 Pointed And Sharp, 3.00 Zubayr, 3.30 Cervaro Mix, 4.05 Minella Beat, 4.40 Goldslinger, 5.15 Exod'ela.

GOWRAN: 2.05 Theatre Of War, 2.40 Sunnyhill Lad, 3.15 Drury, 3.50 Sky Marshal, 4.25 Jett, 5.00 Freewheelin Dylan, 5.35 Dallas Des Pictons.

NEWMARKET: 1.40 Eva Maria, 2.15 Under The Stars, 2.50 Never Alone, 3.25 Billesdon Brook, 4.00 Raaeb, 4.35 Specialise, 5.10 Warning Fire.

REDCAR: 1.45 Vega Magic, 2.20 Finniston Farm, 2.55 Summer Sands, 3.35 First Contact, 4.10 Breanski, 4.45 Detachment, 5.20 Roundhay Park.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.30 Lippy Lady, 6.00 Hermano Bello, 6.30 Daysaq, 7.00 Kahala Queen, 7.30 Walk On Walter, 8.00 Chitra, 8.30 All Points West.

DOUBLE: Casanova and Faylaq.