Sunday Tips

Trainer Brian Ellison (left)

Forest Bihan went through last season without a victory, but Brian Ellison's charge can get his new campaign off to the best possible start at Kelso.

The eight-year-old, who last graced the winner's enclosure in March 2018, was set some stiff tasks last term.

The first was on on his reappearance when he took on Sceau Royal in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

He was not disgraced in third place - but it set the tone for the winter, with his best effort arguably coming back at Cheltenham in the Grand Annual Chase at the Festival in March, when he was beaten only five lengths in fourth place behind Croco Bay.

Sunday's Belhaven Best Handicap Chase looks a good starting point for the smart two-mile chaser.

Kaizer showed his well-being when scoring by seven lengths on the Flat at Musselburgh in the last week.

That was his third run last month, and the four-year-old can carry that form over to jumps in the second division of the William Hill Leading Racecourse Bookmaker Novices' Hurdle.

The Alastair Whillans-trained gelding sprang a 28-1 surprise when making a wining hurdles debut at Perth in July. That does not look a fluke.

Tokaramore opened his account over fences at Hexham five weeks ago, after four previous attempts, and can follow up in the Join Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old, trained by Iain Jardine, certainly benefited from his experience with a polished display that saw him land an emphatic victory by 13 lengths.

A similar effort should be more than enough.

Not That Fuisse has fine prospects of a successful debut over fences in the Dan Kelly Drivetime On Signal 1 Beginners' Chase at Uttoxeter.

There was precious little to choose between Dan Skelton's gelding and the re-opposing Erick Le Rouge in a competitive handicap hurdle at Kempton in February.

Both have run just once since, Not That Fuisse performing with credit before falling at the last when beaten in Cheltenham's Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and Erick Le Rouge also failing to complete at the Festival - going for a five-timer in the Coral Cup.

The latter looks very much a chasing type, and can be expected to do well in time over fences. But Skelton's powerful stable is a standing dish at Uttoxeter, and Not That Fuisse will be ready to do himself justice in his new role.

Line Of Beauty has improved with each of her three runs over the smaller obstacles, and looks ready to strike in the Wake Up With Signal 1 Breakfast Handicap Hurdle.

Jack Barber's five-year-old did not fare badly when third over two miles at this course on her second outing, and she then seemed happier going over an extra half-mile when a closer third at Newton Abbot last time.

She sticks to that trip, and it can pay dividends.

Truckers Highway may register a fourth course win in the Marston's Kaltenberg Handicap Chase.

The 10-year-old, trained by John Groucott, has not raced since April but has run well following a break in the past.

SELECTIONS

KELSO: 1.45 Lucky Flight, 2.20 Martila, 2.50 Kaizer, 3.20 FOREST BIHAN (NAP), 3.50 Sidi Ismael, 4.20 Tokaramore, 4.55 Nortonthorpelegend, 5.30 Maison D'Or.

UTTOXETER: 2.10 Line Of Beauty, 2.40 Famous Response, 3.10 Truckers Highway, 3.40 Not That Fuisse, 4.10 Final Choice, 4.45 Moores Novelty, 5.20 Thegallantway.

TIPPERARY: 1.30 Sacramento, 2.00 Cyrus Dallin, 2.30 Imaging, 3.00 Davids Charm, 3.30 Way Back Home, 4.00 Jake Peter, 4.35 Moon Over Germany, 5.10 Escaria Ten.

DOUBLE: Forest Bihan and Kaizer