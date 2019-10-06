Monday Tips

Jockey Megan Nicholls

Molly Hunter makes Torcello her best Monday bet and has tips for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Torcello can extend his winning streak at Windsor as he tackles the one-mile-three-furlong Ivor Laws Memorial Handicap.

A winner on his last two starts over 10 furlongs, the gelding has won over hurdles but seems to be best suited to a slightly shorter trip.

His recent successes have earned him a 5lb penalty, but the booking of Megan Nicholls will go some way to negate that on Monday.

He can also handle the deep ground produced by the recent damp weather, proven by both recent victories on either heavy or soft going.

Michael Bell's Bottom Bay made a pleasing debut, and should be sharper for it in the Kaltenburg EBF Novice Stakes.

From a famous Lady Bamford family, his unraced dam is a sister to the dual Oaks winner Sariska - and cut in the ground should be no problem.

Bell sent him to Leicester for his first run when he went off an unconsidered 33-1 chance but shaped nicely to finish fourth of nine.

That was on quick ground - and with a run under his belt and on a softer surface, better can be expected.

Barristan The Bold can overcome top weight in the Leslie Burton (Fisher) Handicap at Pontefract.

Tom Dascombe's gelding has run creditably in similar handicap contests all season, striking lucky just once with a victory on the all-weather at Newcastle.

The three-year-old has form on slow ground, however, and should find the mile trip within his comfort zone on a card which must pass a second inspection on Monday morning following more heavy weekend rain in West Yorkshire.

Mick Easterby's Art Of Diplomacy handled soft ground very well last time out, and is another who can carry top weight to victory - in the Season Finale On Monday 21st October Handicap.

Making his handicap debut at Hamilton off a mark of 65, he took his form to a whole new level.

He has 5lb more to contend with this time but still remains massively unexposed, given the step up in trip brought out plenty of improvement.

Saeed bin Suroor is ending the season in fine form and looks to have found a winning opportunity for Live Your Dream up at Newcastle.

Second at Chelmsford on debut, he was slightly disappointing next time out at Yarmouth when only third.

He is clearly no superstar but he will not have to be to win the DFE Electrical Maiden Stakes.

SELECTIONS:

NEWCASTLE: 5:30 Sir Gnet, 6:00 Live Your Dream, 6:30 Hajey, 7:00 Gleaming Arch, 7:30 Top Offer, 8:00 Billy Wedge, 8:30 Rockley Point.

PONTEFRACT: 2:00 Salamanca School, 2:30 Sermon, 3:00 Barristan The Bold, 3:30 Forewarning, 4:00 Be Kool, 4:30 Mustaqbal, 5:00 Art Of Diplomacy, 5.35 Cathedral Street.

STRATFORD: 2.20 Onthefrontfoot, 2.50 Maire Banrigh, 3.20 Gunfleet, 3.50 Oak Vintage, 4.20 The Accountant, 4.50 Shantou Express.

TIPPERARY: 2:05 Rough Terain, 2:35 Direct Image, 3:05 Frankly All Talk, 3:35 Daly Tiger, 4:05 Visioman, 4:35 Sharoe Al C, 5:05 West Cork Wildway.

WINDSOR: 2:10 Arabian Moon, 2:40 Bottom Bay, 3:10 Elegant Love, 3:40 TORCELLO (NAP), 4:10 Sir Roderic, 4:40 Lofty, 5:10 Stay Forever.

DOUBLE: Torcello and Bottom Bay.