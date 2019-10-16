Thursday's Tips

Jockeys Hector Crouch (R) and Nathan Alison leave the weighing room and head for the parade ring at Brighton

Keith Hamer previews all of Thursday's racing in the UK and Ireland with his best bet coming at Brighton.

Global Destination has shown an aptitude for soft ground and should handle conditions in the William Henry Albert Hedlington Memorial Handicap at Brighton.

It was good to soft when Ed Dunlop's three-year-old struck over this course in June, just two weeks after he won for the first time at Newbury.

The son of Slade Power coped with heavy ground at Epsom last time when he finished third to Zeyzoun after a 52-day break.

He is entitled to come on for that outing and can regain winning ways on Thursday.

Spantik stepped up on his Newcastle debut when getting off the mark in pleasing fashion at Lingfield.

Archie Watson's son of Canford Cliffs can continue his progress in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Median Auction Stakes when he runs on turf for the first time in public.

Hooflepuff can triumph on his second start for Brian Ellison following his move from James Fanshawe's stable when he goes in the Hotel & Conferencing At Wolverhampton Apprentice Handicap at the Dunstall Park venue.

The Gale Force Ten gelding returns to the scene of his victory for his previous trainer last month, having run respectably at Newcastle for new connections when fourth four weeks ago.

Mojave has decent prospects of recording his second successive victory in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Handicap.

His bloodless 35-length dismissal of just two opponents in a Bath novice last time is of little consequence.

But a level of form in just four previous career outings - including when a narrowly-beaten odds-on favourite over course and distance - entitles Roger Charlton's gelding to a significant say on his return to the midlands.

Souter Johnnie can overcome 7lb extra for his first career victory at Kempton last week when he lines up for the Bet At totesport.com Nursery at Chelmsford.

Success came at the sixth attempt, and in his second race since having a wind operation.

The Richard Hughes-trained juvenile has started favourite in both those races, suggesting he is showing more ability at home now.

Madkhal may make up for lost time by defying top weight in the Irish Lotto At totesport.com Handicap.

Saeed bin Suroor's colt was not seen for more than 10 months after making a favourable impression as a juvenile, winning once in four attempts and earning an opening mark of 90.

He made no obvious show on his belated return in decent company over course and distance late last month. But he is sure to improve for that outing, and drops into this 0-85 bracket from a 3lb lower rating.

Hill Sixteen is about to embark on his most obvious vocation, in the Racing TV Chase at Carlisle.

Sue Smith's Irish point-to-point winner looks a staying chaser of some potential in the making.

This bare two-mile trip may not play entirely to his strengths. But it is a fine starting point, and he can get away with it at this stiff track before moving up in distance later in the campaign.

Hill Sixteen put up some highly promising performances in decent novice company over hurdles last season, including a Carlisle victory, but this new discipline should be much more his scene.

Heavey can take advantage of a handy opening mark in the starsports.bet Handicap Hurdle at Wincanton.

Neil Mulholland's five-year-old apparently failed to see out a marginally longer trip at Cartmel two months ago, but is consequently not over-burdened on his handicap debut - with conditions apparently to suit.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 1.25 Firenze Rosa, 1.55 Silver Samurai, 2.30 GLOBAL DESTINATION (NAP), 3.05 Spantik, 3.35 Buzz Lightyere, 4.10 Soaring Spirits, 4.40 Good Luck Fox.

CARLISLE: 12.15 Hill Sixteen, 12.45 Irish Odyssey, 1.15 Tango Boy, 1.45 Pop Rockstar, 2.20 Romeo Brown, 2.55 Higgs, 3.25 Zolfo, 4.00 La Chanteuse.

CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Souter Johnnie, 6.00 Bronze River, 6.30 Aberffraw, 7.00 Madkhal, 7.30 Furqaan, 8.00 Letsbe Avenue, 8.30 Jeweller.

TRAMORE: 12.30 Alfa Mix, 1.00 Macho Mover, 1.30 Hereditary Rule, 2.00 Woodbrook Boy, 2.35 Sea Scorpion, 3.10 Golazo, 3.45 The Rocking Chair.

WINCANTON: 1.40 Nickolson, 2.10 Fitzroy, 2.45 Wisecracker, 3.20 Highly Prized, 3.55 Barbrook Star, 4.25 Heavey, 4.55 Enrilo, 5.30 The Boola Bee.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.10 Hooflepuff, 5.45 Nabeyla, 6.15 Searanger, 6.45 Landing Night, 7.15 Second Love, 7.45 Mojave, 8.15 Tails I Win.

DOUBLE: Global Destination and Hooflepuff.