Friday Tips

Charlie Appleby - trains Friday best bet

Nick Robson makes Chasing Dreams his best Friday bet and he has a tip for every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

It has been a long time since Chasing Dreams made a sparkling racecourse debut, but she should be able to defy a penalty in the Grand Theatre Fillies' Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Charlie Appleby's filly looked Royal Ascot material when justifying hot favouritism at Newmarket way back in April.

Unfortunately, we have not seen the Starspangledbanner youngster since - because she suffered a setback just days before the big meeting.

Her initial racecourse experience promised so much. She had the David Evans-trained Good Vibes five lengths adrift - and that one subsequently went on to win her next two, including a Listed race at York.

For good measure, Good Vibes also won last time out in Group Three company - so is a very quick filly in her own right.

Chasing Dreams made her look pretty ordinary, though, and was favourite for the Queen Mary before being found to be lame.

Appleby will be keen to get this run into her before a possible trip to the Breeders' Cup and if that is not her destination, she will more than likely form part of his team for Dubai.

Dizzy G has been given a fair chance to recoup any previous losses in the Come To Gentleman's Evening - 16th November Handicap.

Karl Burke's sprinter narrowly failed to make all at a big price in Ayr's Bronze Cup last time. She goes off an unchanged mark, for that very decent effort, on her all-weather debut.

Simon Crisford's Last Surprise drops in class for the Visit Attheraces.com Nursery Handicap, and is the one to be on.

Twice a winner already, she was a fine third in a hot race at Newmarket last time out when a 33-1 chance.

With this surface no problem, she can add another win to her record.

James Tate's New Arrangement has been lightly raced, and time may show a handicap mark of 92 was too steep.

However, until he is beaten it is probably worth sticking with him, because he has looked very promising in three runs to date.

The wolverhampton-racecourse.co.uk Handicap will be an altogether different test, but the form of his Hamilton win, when he beat December Second, could not have worked out any better.

He was entitled to win as his 1-6 odds suggested he should last time, and we will find out what he is made of now.

Zabeel Champion has already sealed the deal on debut for Mark Johnston, and bids to double up under a penalty in the JPS Steel Frames Auction Novice Stakes at Newcastle.

The two-year-old must concede weight to all apart from his fellow winner Never In Red, but the manner of his determined success from an odds-on favourite at Bath last month suggests he could well be up to the task.

Touch Kick catches the eye in the Breeders' Cup On Sky Sports Racing Handicap Chase at Fakenham.

The eight-year-old ran at both Cheltenham and Aintree last spring, finishing down the field in the Kim Muir before pulling up in a Grade Three heat on Grand National day.

He was hampered early on at Aintree, which clearly did not help his cause, and he can get back on track here.

Final Choice was a comfortable winner at Uttoxter last time and can follow up back at that track in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 5.15 Yuften, 5.45 Girolamo, 6.15 Gunmetal Jack, 6.45 Festina Plente, 7.15 Loaded, 7.45 Prime Chief, 8.15 Ickworth, 8.45 Fujaira King.

FAKENHAM: 1.55 Arcenfete, 2.25 Trapper Peak, 3.00 Angel Of Harlem, 3.30 Northofthewall, 4.05 Touch Kick, 4.35 Dogon.

NEWCASTLE: 5.00 Granite City Doc, 5.35 Troop, 6.05 Zabeel Champion, 6.35 Charming Spirit, 7.05 Futuristic, 7.35 Dubai Acclaim, 8.05 Jack Randall.

UTTOXETER: 2.10 Astra Via, 2.45 Delta Bravo, 3.15 Captain Drake, 3.50 Final Choice, 4.20 Maxi Jazz, 4.55 Brigadier Bob.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.25 Swinley, 5.55 CHASING DREAMS (NAP), 6.25 Dizzy G, 6.55 Last Surprise, 7.25 Maria Rosa, 7.55 New Arrangement, 8.25 Selino.

DOUBLE: Chasing Dreams and Last Surprise.