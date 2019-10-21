Weekend Review

Magical wins the QIPCO Champion Stakes

A review of the weekend's action in which Magical enjoyed a day in the sun at QIPCO British Champions Day.

Magical earned her coronation and King Of Change signalled the possibility of a new era as Ascot's Qipco British Champions Day hosted the culmination of the domestic Flat season.

There are still three weeks of action to come on the turf, but Saturday was the end-of-season target for many of this summer's elite equine stars - and Magical did not miss her cue in the Champion Stakes.

The prevailing soft ground perhaps played its part in Stradivarius losing for the first time in 11 starts - dating back to May last year - albeit by just a nose to admirable 2018 St Leger victor Kew Gardens, in the British Champions Long Distance Cup.

But in the fourth Group One race on a stellar card, Magical was the mistress of conditions and all rivals - providing Aidan O'Brien with a major addition to Kew Gardens' success, and another day to remember.

The champion Irish trainer's son Donnacha was in the saddle for both, deputising for Ryan Moore - whose global venture elsewhere ended in early-hours disappointment as Coolmore's Ten Sovereigns finished 10th and last to Australia's own Yes Yes Yes in the hugely-valuable Everest sprint at Randwick.

Back in Britain, Andrew Balding's Donjuan Triumphant was a shock and poignant 33-1 winner of Ascot's opening Group One - the Champions Sprint, running in the King Power Racing colours of the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash last October.

Star Catcher prevailed by a short head in the Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes, swift consolation for Frankie Dettori and John Gosden following Stradivarius' agonising defeat and a 250th Group One success for the Italian jockey to cap his brilliant year.

It was then over to Richard Hannon's King Of Change in a most competitive renewal of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

The surprise 2000 Guineas runner-up was a convincing winner this time, fostering hopes of a big season to come as a four-year-old in 2020.

Pride of place in the present, however, is undoubtedly Magical's.

O'Brien's filly already had three Group Ones on her record, despite being an apparently perennial bridesmaid behind the brilliant Enable for much of her career.

The even-money favourite claimed her crown by three-quarters of a length from mudlark Addeybb - with Japanese mare Deirdre an honourable third.

She was providing the prolific O'Brien with his first win in the race, at the scene of her first Group One success in last year's Fillies and Mares and less than two weeks after a tough race to finish fifth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The winning trainer said: "She is just incredible, but she is classy as well. A mile and a half probably stretches her - although she has won over that, a mile and a quarter is really her.

"She's by Galileo, which makes her special - they don't know when to stop. They never hold a grudge and mentally they are unbelievable. She is the most unbelievable mare I've seen.

"She is the ultimate racehorse, that is what she is. It looks like she is still progressing, which is amazing."

Magical may yet have another race date in her diary this year too.

O'Brien added: "We would love to keep her in training (next year), but the lads (Coolmore owners) will make a decision.

"They have to decide whether they want to go to the Breeders' Cup or not, and that would be the next one if they decide they want to go.

"If she goes to the Breeders' Cup (next month), she would go to the Filly & Mare Turf."

King Of Change has definitely earned himself a longer rest, having eclipsed his Guineas conqueror Magna Grecia - as well as 14 others - by upwards of a length and a quarter at 12-1.

Hannon and jockey Sean Levey are already dreaming about what more may be achieved in 2020.

The trainer said: "I thought he'd run well in the Guineas, but he had a hard race so we put him away - we thought it would be fast ground at Royal Ascot, but we got the first Royal Ascot in 10 years where it rained!

"After missing that, we took our time, and he came back to win his Listed race well. Sean said he's the best horse he's ever ridden, so he must give him some feel.

"You'd love to be part of Royal Ascot, but it was always about next year for him. I'm delighted for everyone.

"He's got lots of options, but it's a shorter winter on the back of a win like that.

"The Queen Anne will be on the agenda next year."

In America, there was to be the saddest of postscripts to the Grade One Grand National Hurdle Stakes.

Willie Mullins' wonderfully adaptable Wicklow Brave appeared set to extend his remarkable cross-code CV to another notable victory as he approached the last still marginally in front of British challenger Brain Power.

But the 10-year-old, whose 17 career successes from 59 starts include an Irish St Leger and a County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, took a crashing fall and had to be put down after breaking his shoulder.

Brain Power went on to cross the line 15 lengths clear, delivering a maiden 'Grand National' for veteran master trainer Nicky Henderson, while Gordon Elliott's Jury Duty - attempting to win the race for the second consecutive year - had to settle for a well-beaten fourth.