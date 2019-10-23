Thursday Tips

Trainer Dan Skelton - can strike on Thursday

David Clough makes Futuristic his best Thursday bet and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Futuristic can continue on an upward curve by transferring his winning form to Chelmsford.

James Tate's colt is one of two improving three-year-olds who must carry a penalty in division two of the Extra Places At totesport.com Handicap.

After his emphatic success on handicap debut at Newcastle, though, Futuristic is the one who appears to be going places fast - and he should demonstrate the point here.

He settled matters quickly at Gosforth Park over six furlongs, before staying on strongly on that stiff track.

This easier seven ought to be just right, and there is every reason to anticipate further progress after just four career starts - including two victories already.

Division one of the race can go the way of the David O'Meara-trained Tilghman.

The four-year-old remains a maiden after four attempts, although only of those has come under the care of O'Meara, in September at Catterick.

That was his first run since May, so he can be excused his last of three there, and it is worth noting his only try at this Essex circuit resulted in a second place on his debut.

Over the same distance earlier on the card, expect Daysaq to get the ball rolling in the totepool Cashback Club At Totesport.com EBF Novice Stakes.

Owen Burrows' juvenile looked sure to improve when running with promise on debut at Wolverhampton, and this seems a good opportunity to confirm the positive impression.

Wolverhampton are racing again too, and Brigand ought to bag the spoils there in the All Weather Championship Season 7 Handicap.

John Butler's gelding has done enough of late to find his way back to the top of this 0-55 ratings band - and having performed with credit over course and distance when runner-up last time, he should be able to concede the weight successfully in a tight contest.

Imperial Square outran his odds when an honourable third at Chelmsford, and may be ready to open his account at the third attempt in the Ladbrokes "Play 1-2-Free" On Football Novice Stakes.

Global Citizen is an exciting recruit to fences and gets the chance to underline his potential in the racingtv.com Beginners' Chase at Carlisle.

Ben Pauling also had his dual Grade Two-winning hurdler entered at Cheltenham this week, but prefers the trip north as a starting point.

The Cotswolds trainer has already earmarked Sandown's Henry VIII Novice Chase as an major early-season target for the seven-year-old.

To that end, he is keen to test his former Irish point-to-point winner on an undulating track - and as a trial for Sandown, there are few courses in the country that fit the bill better than Carlisle.

Pauling has made it clear that Global Citizen should not be judged on his disappointing effort in last season's Champion Hurdle - because he was not right on that big day.

However, he admits he is short of evidence that his stable star can run to his best away from flat tracks - and is keen to find out as soon as possible, with future targets in mind at the spring festivals.

Global Citizen will therefore be primed for his return, has schooled well and should take some pegging back - albeit against four talented rivals in a tasty race.

Ludlow hosts a highly promising contender too, as Humble Hero lines up for the opening Racing To School Novices' Hurdle.

Dan Skelton's five-year-old put some eyecatching form in the book last season, from just four starts, notably as runner-up to Pauling's Bright Forecast on his jumps debut at Leicester and then a close Sandown third behind Getaway Trump at the end of the campaign.

If he returns at anything like that level, it should spell victory here.

Later on the same card, Court Royale has fine prospects of breaking his duck over fences at the second attempt, in the KLF Insurance Brokers Chase.

Evan Williams' gelding won a decent handicap hurdle over course and distance last spring, and began his new trade well enough when a nine-length runner-up to the classy Caius Marcius at Newton Abbot.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 1.50 Overthetop, 2.25 Global Citizen, 3.00 For Three, 3.30 Buddha Scheme, 4.05 Ryalex, 4.35 Calliope, 5.10 Hot Gossip.

CHELMSFORD: 5.00 Big Boris, 5.30 Daysaq, 6.00 FUTURISTIC (NAP), 6.30 Tilghman, 7.00 Reims, 7.30 Dargel, 8.00 My Amigo, 8.30 Casual Reply.

LUDLOW: 2.00 Humble Hero, 2.35 Master Sunrise, 3.10 Shantou Sunset, 3.40 Court Royale, 4.15 Lerichi Belle, 4.45 Global Tour, 5.20 Karakoram.

SOUTHWELL: 1.40 Buyer Beware, 2.10 Notachance, 2.45 Blackfinch, 3.20 Lord Sparky, 3.50 Sid Hoodie, 4.25 Dariya, 4.55 Faivoir.

THURLES: 1.45 Sinoria, 2.15 Artic Pearl, 2.50 Mrs Milner, 3.25 Solar Heat, 3.55 Elwood, 4.30 Dicey, 5.00 The Bosses Oscar.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.15 Longroom, 5.45 Brigand, 6.15 Abwaaq, 6.45 Imperial Square, 7.15 Anglo Saxson, 7.45 Swinley, 8.15 Roving Mission.

DOUBLE: Futuristic and Global Citizen.