Saturday Tips

Ashley Iveson expects Mogul to give Aidan O'Brien another Vertem Futurity success at Doncaster on Saturday.

The Ballydoyle handler is just one short of the record set by the late and great Sir Henry Cecil - and having been responsible for 11 of the 12 contenders for this year's renewal at the confirmation stage, he has whittled his team down to five.

Mogul appears very much the first string and is priced up accordingly, but it is not difficult to see why.

There has been market confidence behind the son of Galileo on each of his three starts - and while favourite-backers had their fingers burnt after he was beaten into second on his Gowran debut, he has recouped the losses of those who kept the faith with successive wins.

After opening his account in some style at the Curragh in late August, Mogul took a step up to Group Two level in his stride on Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown a fortnight later.

He fully merits Saturday's move into Group One company and has proved he stays the mile on an easy surface, so there is much to like.

Proceedings on Town Moor get under way with the Listed Doncaster Stakes, in which the Tim Easterby-trained Art Power gets the nod.

The Dark Angel colt has presumably taken a while to find his feet, because he did not make his debut until early September.

However, his third behind the useful Ascension at Newcastle promised plenty, and it was then impossible not to be impressed by the way he dismantled a competitive-looking novice field at York on his second start.

He is less experienced than many of his weekend rivals, but is open to plenty of improvement - and we know he goes in soft ground.

Indianapolis can notch a third win of the season for James Given in the Vertem Very Different Stockbrokers Handicap.

Formerly trained in Ireland by O'Brien, the four-year-old opened his account for his new connections on Shergar Cup day at Ascot during the summer - but struggled on his next start on fast ground at York.

More demanding conditions clearly suited him much better when he rediscovered the winning trail at Leicester earlier in the month, and a 3lb hike does not look insurmountable.

Just a week after running an excellent race in defeat on British Champions Day at Ascot, Royal Line is likely to take plenty of stopping in the Victoria Club Stakes at Newbury.

Winner of the Group Three September Stakes on his penultimate start at Kempton, the five-year-old was thrown in at the deep end on his return to turf, but ran a blinder in finishing third behind Kew Gardens and his illustrious stable companion Stradivarius.

The obvious question to ask is how much will that demanding race over two miles in soft ground have taken out of him? However, he has had a light campaign - with this just his fourth start of 2019 - so the hope is he will be fresh enough to do himself justice.

Ralph Beckett's Kinross is tough to oppose in the the Cancom Stakes - better known as the Horris Hill.

The son of Kingman was a dominant eight-length winner on his racecourse introduction at Newmarket a few weeks ago, and is well worth his chance in Group Three company.

National Hunt enthusiasts will be looking forward to the first Saturday of the season at Cheltenham, where The Young Master is of interest in the opening "Matchbook Betting Exchange" Handicap Chase.

Neil Mulholland's admirable veteran already has three wins at Prestbury Park to his credit, and rounded off last season with placed efforts in the Kim Muir at the Festival and in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

The 10-year-old found things happening too quickly for him over two miles on the Flat at Kempton three and a half weeks ago, but that outing will have served a purpose - blowing away any cobwebs before this event.

Quel Destin can make a winning start to the campaign in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle.

Paul Nicholls' runner finished fifth in the Triumph Hurdle on his latest run over obstacles, trying to make all before dropping away in the closing stages.

Quel Destin had a spin on the level at Bath earlier this month and while he was beaten into third, it should have primed him for this assignment.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 4.50 Lyricist Voice, 5.25 Catapult, 6.00 Nawar, 6.30 Harbour Vision, 7.00 Promote, 7.30 Mongolia, 8.00 Cheer The Title, 8.30 Dyagilev.

CHELTENHAM: 2.00 The Young Master, 2.35 Quel Destin, 3.10 Marracudja, 3.45 Tobefair, 4.20 The Butcher Said, 4.55 Pym, 5.30 Barbados Buck's.

DONCASTER: 1.45 Art Power, 2.15 Lost In Time, 2.55 Indianapolis, 3.25 MOGUL (NAP), 4.00 Tarboosh, 4.35 Flying Pursuit, 5.10 Reloaded.

GALWAY: 2.05 Fassbender, 2.40 Zambezir, 3.15 Tigris River, 3.50 Even Flight, 4.25 Razoul, 5.00 Muroor, 5.35 Lovely Moon.

KELSO: 1.20 Pogue, 1.50 Benny's Secret, 2.25 Prince Dundee, 3.00 Vintage Clouds, 3.35 Paris Protocol, 4.10 Middlebrow, 4.40 Temple Man, 5.15 Get Help.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.20 Bestrella, 1.55 Paradiso, 2.30 Flower Garland, 3.05 Finoah, 3.40 Mean Fomhair, 4.15 Dawn Rising, 4.50 Halimi, 5.20 Dalileo.

NEWBURY: 1.40 Smokey Bear, 2.20 Royal Line, 2.50 Kinross, 3.20 Annie De Vega, 3.55 Separate, 4.30 Majestic Dawn, 5.05 Peace Prevails, 5.35 Percy Prosecco.

DOUBLE: Mogul and Royal Line.