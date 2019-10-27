Weekend Review

Saint Calvados wins at Cheltenham

A review of the weekend's action in which Cheltenham and Aintree kept the show on the road.

Cheltenham took centre stage on Saturday, as the wet weather put paid to the high-profile Flat meetings at Doncaster and Newbury.

Saint Calvados exorcised his Cheltenham ghost when making the most of a drop in class to provide Harry Whittington with his first winner at the home of jumps racing in the Randox Health Handicap Chase.

Having suffered defeats in the 2018 Arkle and last year's Champion Chase, the talented six-year-old made it third time lucky when carrying top-weight to glory on his seasonal return in the two-mile contest.

Taking up matters just before the last, the 5-2 favourite, who had undergone a wind operation over the summer, was forced to pull out all the stops to defeat Vaniteux by a length.

Whittington said: "That was my first Cheltenham winner and it is very special. It's just great. What can I say? He handled the track. He loved those conditions - we know that.

"You can safely say it was a classy performance in those conditions off top-weight. It was a big drop in class."

Watching videos of Ruby Walsh riding around Cheltenham paid dividends for Harry Cobden as Quel Destin (5-2) left his odds-on defeat on the Flat at Bath 10 well behind him when taking the Masterson Holdings Hurdle by three-quarters of a length.

Trainer Paul Nicholls said: "We planned to do that (go wide) and pick that better ground. Ruby used to do that and I've been getting him to look back at some of those old videos Ruby use to ride round here.

"He used to go as wide as you like and when the ground is like that, you have nothing to lose."

Of last season's Triumph Hurdle fifth, he added: "I thought it might be a tough task under the penalty, but he loves that ground and he won here last year.

"It is hard for four-year-olds, but you would have to look at those sort of races (International Hurdle at Cheltenham on December 14). He would have to keep improving to run in races like that, but in testing ground you never know."

Slate House returned to form with a victory that suggested the best is yet to come as he slammed his rivals in the Matchbook Best Value Betting Exchange Novices' Chase.

Having struggled over fences last season, the Colin Tizzard-trained seven-year-old looked to be back to something close to his best - running out an emphatic 11-length winner of the two-and-a-half-mile contest.

Tizzard said of the 3-1 scorer: "We were late getting him back in last year, and we have done his wind. He has had the right preparation and has not been rushed - and he has shown it.

"Where we go next is anyone's guess. We wanted to win a novice, because he had run in novices last season, so he had the experience under his belt.

"We will see what the handicapper does as to whether we go handicapping or stick to the novice route."

Ramses De Teillee set up a shot at some big targets back over fences by claiming a four-and-a-half-length victory in the Randox Health Novices' Hurdle.

Trainer David Pipe said of the 8-11 winner: "It was a prep run today, before going over the bigger obstacles.

"Races like the Welsh National, Becher Chase and the three-mile-three handicap here at the next meeting are for him."

Barry Geraghty celebrated his first winner back from injury when Time Flies By made a successful debut in the bumper.

The former Irish champion jockey returned from the sidelines only this month, after breaking his right leg in a fall from the Peter Fahey-trained Peregrine Run in the Topham Chase at Aintree in April.

He was always going well on Nicky Henderson's debutant, and the 13-2 shot picked up well to defeat favourite Butte Montana by a length and three-quarters.

Geraghty said: "It is always great to get a winner here - (and) it was for all the right connections, the boss (owner JP McManus), the former boss (Henderson) and I suppose at the place we love more than anywhere."

Sunday saw jumping attention switch to Aintree, where Forest Bihan (9-2) floored Kalashnikov and Frodon in the Virgin Bet Monet's Garden Old Roan Chase, after which he was introduced at 20-1 by Paddy Power for next month's BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Trainer Brian Ellison said: "I hadn't really thought beyond today, to be honest, as this was the plan.

"That (Cheltenham) could be a possibility, but I'll speak to Phil (Martin, owner) and see what he thinks."

Group One fare on the Flat was on offer at ParisLongchamp, with the Martyn Meade-trained Technician claiming the Prix Royal-Oak, while Frankie Dettori struck in the Criterium International on German raider Alson.