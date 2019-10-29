Wednesday's Tips

David Clough has a tip for every race and says El Misk can return to winning ways in the 32Red Handicap at Kempton on Wednesday.

El Misk can return to winning ways in the 32Red Handicap at Kempton.

It will be a deserved success too for John Gosden's colt, who has done precious little wrong as runner-up on his last two starts.

Robert Havlin is back aboard on Wednesday, having been in the saddle for El Misk's convincing course-and-distance victory at the start of last month.

Since then, the three-year-old has had to play second fiddle to impressive Yarmouth winner Universal Order and then by just the narrowest of margins as Paths Of Glory completed a hat-trick at Wolverhampton.

Another hat-trick hopeful lies in wait here too, in the shape of Monsieur Lambrays - who will be receiving 18lb from the top weight.

He is respected - as are the other two contenders in a select four-runner field. But El Misk is the clear form pick, despite his burden, the least exposed and still appears to be improving.

Pour La Victoire can set the evening off with a bang in the Magical Fireworks Here On Saturday Evening Classified Claiming Stakes.

The nine-year-old is another who had to settle for second last time. But the Brighton specialist is an all-weather winner too, off a higher mark than this, and has previously run with credit on his few Kempton visits.

Rosardo Senorita must concede 4lb and upwards all round in the Fireworks Spectacular Here On Saturday Evening Fillies' Novice Auction Stakes.

But none of her 13 rivals appears to spell obvious danger, and she has a fine chance to go in again after her emphatic course-and-distance victory last time.

There is no compelling reason either to oppose Casa Comigo as he bids for a fourth successive win in the 32Red.com Handicap.

John Best's gelding is up a stone in all since he cracked the winning code again, and is significantly up in class here.

He sneaks in off a handy weight, though, and has given every indication he may continue to defy the handicapper.

The early arrivals at Nottingham can get themselves off to a winning start if they side with Bobby The Great in the opening EBF Stallions Golden Horn Maiden Stakes.

Mark Johnston's well-bred colt ran as if sure to improve from his Newmarket debut last week, and this looks an easier opportunity.

Soft-ground form is hard to find in the following MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Handicap.

On that basis, it may be worth taking a chance with bottom weight Oud Metha Bridge - who is back from a break but does at least have one summer victory to his name in similar conditions.

Over jumps at Fakenham, Nube Negra is a straightforward choice to double up after his victory on chase debut at Warwick.

Dan Skelton's fencing recruit jumped and travelled notably well that day, and should have the pace to zip round this tight track too in the Greene King IPA Novices' Chase.

Over in the West Country, Cottonvale fits the bill for the Taunton Racecourse Owners Club Handicap Hurdle.

Christian Williams keeps the majority of his string busy, but always places them cannily.

It is more than six weeks since Cottonvale was an early faller at Uttoxeter - and after an unaccustomed break, he has been found another decent opening at the top of this modest ratings band here as long as he can avoid his occasional clumsiness.

DUNDALK: 5.00 Yale, 5.30 Merricourt, 6.00 Wish, 6.30 Kafu, 7.00 Vatican City, 7.30 Plane Tree Fairy, 8.00 Masalai, 8.30 Watchman.

FAKENHAM: 1.10 Falco Blitz, 1.40 Brambledown, 2.10 Kalaya, 2.40 Nube Negra, 3.10 The Darley Lama, 3.40 Double Court, 4.10 Largy Mouth.

KEMPTON: 4.40 Pour La Victoire, 5.10 Qinwan, 5.40 Rosardo Senorita, 6.10 Crimewave, 6.40 Montys Inn, 7.10 Casa Comigo, 7.40 EL MISK (NAP), 8.10 Fields Of Dreams.

NOTTINGHAM: 12.50 Bobby The Great, 1.20 Oud Metha Bridge, 1.50 Ainsdale, 2.20 Aperitif, 2.50 Goshen, 3.20 Visor, 3.50 Para Queen, 4.20 Star Ascending.

TAUNTON: 1.30 Arty Campbell, 2.00 Cottonvale, 2.30 Bathsheba Bay, 3.00 Pointed And Sharp, 3.30 Coby Nine, 4.00 Minella Voucher, 4.30 Arctic Rose.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.50 Good Job Power, 5.20 Puchita, 5.50 Troop, 6.20 More Than Likely, 6.50 Enzo, 7.20 About Glory, 7.50 Kesia, 8.20 Maqboola.

DOUBLE: Rosardo Senorita and El Misk .