Friday Tips

Kameko (left)

Keith Hamer previews Friday's racing and has a selection for every race including in the rearranged Group One Vertem Futurity Stakes at Newcastle.

Kameko can gatecrash the Aidan O'Brien party by taking the spoils in the rearranged Vertem Futurity Trophy at Newcastle.

Connections were not only pleased the final domestic Group One of the campaign was saved after Doncaster was waterlogged on Saturday - but that it was switched to the all-weather track on Gosforth Park's Flat course.

Kameko's breeding suggests he is tailor-made for an artificial surface, although the form he has shown on turf so far is very smart.

After making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Sandown in July, the Andrew Balding-trained colt then flew home in the closing stages to run Positive to a nose in the Solario Stakes over the same course and distance.

Kameko was just denied Group Two success when collared close home by Royal Dornoch in the Royal Lodge Stakes over a mile at Newmarket a month ago.

The winner was from the O'Brien stable, and the Ballydoyle team will make a good fist of lifting the prize for a 10th time - with likely favourite Mogul leading their team of five, in a field of 12 which also includes Ralph Beckett's impressive Newmarket debutant Kinross.

But the Balding camp have confidence in Kameko to deliver at the top level.

Two-year-old fillies take centre stage at Newmarket, where Lady Light can shine in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Bosra Sham' Stakes.

Michael Bell's daughter of Showcasing handled testing conditions really well at Yarmouth when storming home by four and a half lengths on her debut just last week.

Bell has used the Norfolk resort to good effect in the past, most noticeably when Pretty Pollyanna struck first time there before going on to Group One glory.

It would be no surprise if Lady Light turned into a star. She attracted plenty of interest at the sales, being bought for 250,000 guineas as a foal in 2017 and then changing hands for 850,000 euros as a yearling.

Raasel can make it two from two in the Heath Court Hotel bestwestern.co.uk Conditions Stakes.

The Marcus Tregoning-trained youngster, also by Showcasing, got off the mark in ready fashion at Bath two weeks ago.

He will surely have learnt from the experience, and can double up.

Cambridgeshire fifth Majestic Dawn has fine prospects of a winning return to Headquarters in the Heath Court Hotel Dining Handicap.

His fine effort behind Lord North was his first following a 78-day break, and he has since backed that up with an all-the-way win at Nottingham.

Paul Cole's three-year-old has gone up 5lb for that success but has had only the eight career starts, so more improvement is probable.

Sam Spinner can live up to the billing of being the class act on show at Wetherby by repeating a recent course victory in the Best Jumps Action On Racing TV Novices' Chase.

A top-class staying hurdler, Jedd O'Keeffe's stable star made a winning debut over fences at the West Yorkshire track despite the trip being short of his best.

Three miles will be more up his street, and he should oblige again.

Langer Dan showed bags of promise when making a successful debut over hurdles at Ludlow.

Dan Skelton's three-year-old could hold all the aces in the Weatherbys Hamilton Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle.

DOWN ROYAL: 12.40 Face The Odds, 1.10 Emily Moon, 1.45 Coeur Sublime, 2.20 Classic Concorde, 2.55 Samcro, 3.30 Callthebarman, 4.05 Powerful Ted.

DUNDALK: 5.15 Power Ahead, 5.45 Ty Rock Brandy, 6.15 Bandiuc Eile, 6.45 Loaded, 7.15 Drombeg Duke, 7.45 Festina Plente, 8.15 Geological, 8.45 Sweet Dime.

NEWMARKET: 12.00 Naizagai, 12.30 Sky Power, 1.05 Raasel, 1.40 Lady Light, 2.15 Majestic Dawn, 2.50 Graceful Lady, 3.25 Persian Sun, 4.00 Sawwaah.

NEWCASTLE: 3.45 Bugler Bob, 4.15 Carey Street, 4.50 Aberffraw, 5.25 Longroom, 6.00 KAMEKO (NAP), 6.30 Glenties, 7.00 Fortamour, 7.30 Double Martini, 8.00 Patrick.

UTTOXETER: 12.55 Battleofthesomme, 1.30 France De Reve, 2.05 Ashfield Paddy, 2.40 Thomas Darby, 3.15 Beni Light, 3.50 Stupid Cupid, 4.20 Exod'ela.

WETHERBY: 1.20 Rubytwo, 1.55 Sam Spinner, 2.30 Langer Dan, 3.05 Born Survivor, 3.40 Newtown Boy, 4.10 Forewarning.

DOUBLE: Kameko and Lady Light.