Sunday Tips

Lostintranslation in action

Anita Chambers previews Sunday's action in the UK and Ireland and she fancies Lostintranslation at Carlisle.

Lostintranslation can kick off his campaign on a winning note in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase.

Colin Tizzard's runner twice found Defi Du Seuil too good last year, falling short in both the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase and Sandown and the JLT at the Cheltenham Festival.

However, upped from two and a half to three miles at Aintree, Lostintranslation righted his Grade One omission in style, putting RSA Chase winner Topofthegame to the sword in quite some style.

Topofthegame was possibly not at his best, but Lostintranslation's jumping could not be faulted and he showed staying is his game after being tapped for speed previously.

Lostintranslation signed off with a rating of 161 which puts him ahead of his rivals here and while dropping back to two and a half miles may not be in his favour, he can make his class tell.

Aye Right went to Cheltenham last weekend for a Pertemps Qualifier but heavy rain persuaded trainer Harriet Graham to take him out.

That must have been a tricky call to make, having travelled down from her Jedburgh base, but it was undoubtedly the right one as he is her stable star.

Only six, there should be a bit more to come from him, but he has already been a prolific winner, having passed the post first six times from just 13 runs.

He scored on his seasonal debut at Kelso and was put up another 4lb for that. He looks to be the class act in the Jim Williamson Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

As long as last week's travelling has not knocked the edge off him he is the one to beat.

Pym carries plenty of expectation as he sports the Altior colours and while he did not really hit the heights over hurdles, he is interesting switched to fences at Huntingdon.

The six-year-old was last seen finishing down the field in the conditional riders' race at Cheltenham in March, but he had been good enough to place in Grade Two company earlier in the season so should not be disregarded.

He should make his presence felt in the Fairfax Saddles Novices' Chase.

Global Ruler is far from one of the stars in Dan Skelton's busy yard, but he looks to have been found a good opportunity in the Fairfax Saddles Novices' Handicap Chase.

He is without a win in seven outings and has only hit the frame once, but on more than one occasion he has caught the eye with the way he has travelled.

It could prove important that Global Ruler has had wind surgery since he was last seen and he looks just the type to benefit from it, in a race which might not take much winning.

Silent Encore was in decent form when last seen and Ben Case's seven-year-old might be able to open his account in the first division of the Fairfax Saddles Handicap Hurdle.

While he maybe a 16-race maiden, there are bits and pieces of his form that make him one of the major players.

CARLISLE: 12.45 Equus Dancer, 1.20 Dominateur, 1.55 Deepsand, 2.30 LOSTINTRANSLATION (NAP), 3.05 Aye Right, 3.40 Bafana Blue, 4.15 Ulverston.

CORK: 1.00 Fakir, 1.35 Drury, 2.10 Atlantic Shore, 2.45 Dallas Des Pictons, 3.20 Pont Aven, 3.55 Colour Me In, 4.30 Flying Risk.

HUNTINGDON: 12.05 Great Hall, 12.35 Dawn Treader, 1.10 Captain Woodie, 1.45 Pym, 2.20 Twotwothree, 2.55 Global Ruler, 3.30 Silent Encore, 4.05 Jimmi Chew.

NAAS: 12.20 Fame And Acclaim, 12.50 Face Off, 1.25 Nobel Prize, 2.00 Estepona Sun, 2.35 Gentile Bellini, 3.10 Diamond Hill, 3.45 Quote, 4.20 Nan Yehi.

DOUBLE: Lostintranslation and Pym.