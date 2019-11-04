Weekend Review

Iridessa strikes at the Breeders' Cup

A review of the weekend's action where Joseph O'Brien broke new ground as Iridessa struck at the Breeders' Cup.

Joseph O'Brien wrote a memorable new chapter in his record-breaking career as Iridessa won the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita.

O'Brien became the youngest trainer to win a race at the famous Festival, having previously recorded the same notable feat as a jockey - on his father Aidan's St Nicholas Abbey in 2011.

Iridessa's victory under Wayne Lordan in California on Saturday also means O'Brien is just the second to both ride and train a Breeders' Cup winner - alongside Freddy Head.

In his still nascent training career, the 26-year-old has proved himself a man for all seasons - and he again underlined that standing on a weekend of top-class racing not only at Santa Anita but in Australia and Ireland too.

O'Brien was presumably, if only briefly, recharging overnight in a vastly different time zone and date line - between the Friday and Saturday of the Breeders' Cup - when his Downdraft ensured participation in this week's Melbourne Cup by winning the Lexus Stakes at Flemington.

Before Iridessa went on to strut her stuff so gloriously, O'Brien then duly prefaced Down Royal's Grade One card with a 20-length home victory for A Wave Of The Sea in the opening juvenile hurdle.

That was one of the first acts of a hectic Saturday in Britain and Ireland - which O'Brien largely left to others.

Noel Meade's Road To Respect won Down Royal's Ladbrokes Champion Chase for the second year in succession; Ballyoptic was the attritional hero of the Grade Two bet365 Charlie Hall Chase for Nigel Twiston-Davies at Wetherby, and Kim Bailey's back-to-form Vinndication proved the class act as he took the Sodexo Gold Cup on a dramatic card at Ascot.

In the final Group race of the British Flat season, Roger Teal's Kenzai Warrior remained unbeaten with a tenacious half-length victory at 13-2 from Ropey Guest on heavy ground in the rescheduled Heath Court Hotel Horris Hill Stakes at Newmarket.

It was several hours later, long after the light had faded on domestic cards, that majority attention turned to Santa Anita - where European hopes of making up for a Friday blank centred largely on the O'Brien surname.

Joseph's father Aidan had this year's Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf and Royal Ascot hero Circus Maximus in the TVG Mile.

While they had to settle for a respective third and fourth - the unfortunate Anthony Van Dyck meeting plenty of trouble behind home favourite Bricks And Mortar - it was O'Brien junior who was the toast of the travellers, thanks to Iridessa.

The Pretty Polly and Matron Stakes heroine was also providing a maiden Breeders' Cup victory for Lordan as they inched their duel with Vasilika by a neck at 8-1 - with last year's winner Sistercharlie back in third.

The winning trainer was characteristically modest and grateful in his victory.

"It's unbelievable," said O'Brien.

"I've always got a much greater kick training a winner than riding a winner since I started training.

"It's a dream, really - I've had a handful of Breeders' Cup runners, but for this to happen it's very special, and it hasn't sunk in yet."

Iridessa is set to return as a four-year-old in 2020 - while for the O'Briens, after the final day of the Irish Flat season at Naas on Sunday, Aidan has duly banked a 22nd trainers' title.

For good measure, Joseph's younger brother Donnacha finished with 111 winners - eight ahead of Colin Keane - for his second successive Irish jockeys' championship.

The Breeders' Cup's biggest race of all had no European contenders, and those who stayed up into the early hours of Sunday in the UK saw Todd Pletcher's 4-1 shot Vino Rosso beat Classic favourite McKinzie into second by four and a quarter lengths.

At a track which has had a controversial year thanks to a large proportion of equine fatalities, the very last and highest-profile race of the two-day spectacular was marred by the death of Mongolian Groom.

A Breeders' Cup statement pledged to "continue to advance safety reforms", following measures already put in place.

There were thankfully no serious injuries at Ascot, equine or human, despite a remarkable sequence of events in the Listed Byrne Group Handicap Chase.

Paul Nicholls' Diego Du Charmil was allowed to keep the race, after a lengthy stewards' inquiry, having lunged left to follow a loose horse at the last fence, jumped the obstacle over the highest point of the birch upright just inside the wing and forced his challenging stablemate Capeland into the plastic.

Somehow, Diego Du Charmil recovered lost ground and momentum to win by half a length, while Capeland was disqualified for taking the wrong course.

Winning jockey Lorcan Williams told Sky Sports Racing: "I've never seen (anything) like that, or ridden one like it - but I have today!"

There was no such drama a day later as Colin Tizzard's Cheltenham Gold Cup hopeful Lostintranslation made the perfect start to his campaign with a dominant victory in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle.

The seven-year-old, sent off a 1-2 favourite, justified that market confidence by jumping impeccably under Robbie Power en route to an eased-down two-and-a-quarter-length win from Count Meribel to signal a shot at this month's Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Tizzard said: "You never know first time out, but he jumped well and travelled well - and that was great."