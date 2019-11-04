Tuesday Tips

Sir Michael Stoute - fancied to strike on Tuesday

First Receiver is Nick Robson's best bet on Tuesday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Sir Michael Stoute's First Receiver looked a surefire future winner on his debut back in July and reappears in the 32Red Casino Novice Stakes at Kempton.

Owned by the Queen, the New Approach colt finished third of 14 on the July Course, but has not been seen since.

Stoute's youngsters traditionally need their first run for experience, so the fact he was beaten just over a length bodes very well for the future.

Especially when you delve into the form - the winner, Richard Hannon's Al Madhar, has not been seen since, but Charlie Appleby's Al Suhail was second and has since been placed in the Solario and Autumn Stakes.

Even the fourth, Tsar, has come out and won, while the eighth, Tammani, is a Listed winner.

First Receiver is sure to be sharper for his initial experience and has been given plenty of time to strengthen up. For what it is worth, he also holds an entry in the Derby.

Mercenary Rose is expected to give weight and a beating to her seven rivals in the 32Red.com Handicap.

Following some solid placed efforts earlier in the year, Paul Cole's filly was not winning out turn when striking gold at Kempton little over a week ago.

The application of blinkers for the first time clearly had the desired effect as she was sharply away and never saw another rival - ultimately scoring with plenty in hand.

It is no surprise to see connections turn her out quickly under a penalty and she should prove hard to beat if the headgear does the trick for a second time.

Millicent Fawcett is clearly not one of John Gosden's stars, but has shown enough in two outings to suggest she should win the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Maiden Stakes at Southwell.

Beaten a short head at Newbury in April, she was not seen again until the end of October when she was less than a length adrift at Newcastle.

Well bred, she runs in the colours of Gosden's wife, Rachel Hood, and is a half-sister to the smart Richard Pankhurst.

Given he is turning 12 in a couple of months it is fair to say that the best days of God's Own are behind him, and the Coral Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter could be his best chance of a win this season.

Incredibly, Tom George's stalwart won this race way back in 2014, as well as 12 months ago, and despite his advancing years he is still rated 158.

Through his exalted career he has won three Grade Ones, finished placed in a Champion Chases and been a real flag-bearer for the Slad handler.

He has been unfortunate to be around in an era where the freakish Altior has had no peers over two miles, but thankfully for connections God's Own stays a bit further which has opened up options such as this race.

Last time we saw God's Own he was only five lengths behind at Altior at Sandown.

Padleyourowncanoe made a seamless transition to fences recently and should follow up in the coral.co.uk Novices' Chase.

He threatened to be a decent hurdler, yet despite winning three times never really hit the heights he once promised.

However, he looked a totally different proposition over the bigger obstacles and he could take pretty high rank.

SELECTIONS:

EXETER: 1.10 Rufio, 1.40 Bullionaire, 2.10 God's Own, 2.40 Padleyourowncanoe, 3.10 For Good Measure, 3.40 Chance It, 4.15 Sandy Boy.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.50 Kid Curry, 1.20 Honeysuckle, 1.50 Andy Dufresne, 2.20 Empirion, 2.50 Solar Heat, 3.20 Kilbrew Gold, 3.50 Castle Oliver.

KEMPTON: 4.40 Pearl Jam, 5.10 FIRST RECEIVER (NAP), 5.40 Divine Connection, 6.10 Last Date, 6.40 Mercenary Rose, 7.10 Busby, 7.40 Noble Behest, 8.10 Percy Prosecco.

SOUTHWELL: 1.00 Bolt N Brown, 1.30 Tranquil Storm, 2.00 Wild Flower, 2.30 Piazon, 3.00 Astrozone, 3.30 Millicent Fawcett, 4.05 Keith.

DOUBLE: First Receiver and Millicent Fawcett.