Wednesday's Tips

Nottingham races

Ashley Iveson previews Wednesday's racing and he fancies She's A Unicorn to complete her hat-trick at Nottingham - he has a tip for every race.

She's A Unicorn is expected to complete her hat-trick in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Nursery at Nottingham.

While her first couple of efforts in maiden company at Haydock and Wolverhampton were nothing to write home about, a runner-up finish on her third start at Pontefract was a step in the right direction.

She entered the handicap arena off a mark of 67 over this course and distance less than a month ago - and despite a tardy start, she could hardly have won with more authority, ploughing through the testing conditions for an emphatic win.

The daughter of Garswood was never stronger than at the line when following up at Doncaster on her latest outing - and with conditions again in her favour, she is likely to take plenty of beating under 7lb claimer Poppy Fielding, who was on board for her first win here.

International Lion is a confident selection in the Gamble Responsibly With MansionBet Nursery.

It took Richard Fahey's youngster six attempts before breaking his duck at Thirsk, and it looked like a 5lb rise for that victory might be too much for him to handle after he could finish only fifth on his next start at Ayr.

However, running off a 1lb higher mark again, he ran a screamer on his latest appearance at York to finish a close-up third - with the subsequent impressive victory of the runner-up Convict giving the form a very solid look.

Dropping into a lower grade, it will be disappointing if International Lion is unable to get back on the winning trail.

Bellevarde is the obvious answer to the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap.

Richard Price's mare registered her sixth career success here a week ago, and can follow up under the mandatory penalty.

The Richard Hannon-trained Buridan gets the nod in the £20,000 32Red Handicap at Kempton.

The Choisir gelding has won four times on the grass and was not beaten all that far when a big outsider for the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood back in early August.

Buridan was not seen again until making his all-weather debut at Newcastle a couple of weeks ago, and there was a lot to like about the way he finished the six-furlong contest - displaying a smart change of gear to get the job done.

He has more on his plate in what is a warm sprint handicap - but he is clearly unexposed on artificial surfaces, and there could be more to come.

McFabulous is the potential star on show at Chepstow.

The son of Milan made an impressive bumper debut at the Monmouthshire circuit little over a year ago, and went on to take high rank in that sphere - also scoring at Newbury before rounding off his campaign with a Grade Two triumph at Aintree.

He will be expected to scale similar heights over obstacles this season and should get off to a successful start for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden in the Supporting Racing Welfare "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle.

Squouateur catches the eye in the Ken McGarrity Racing Supports The IJF Handicap Hurdle at Musselburgh.

Third in the Kim Muir at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival, the JP McManus-owned grey was rated as high as 138 over fences at his peak, but a string of disappointing efforts have seen his mark fall.

His loss of form also prompted a change of scenery and he is now with Middleham-based Ben Haslam, having previously been trained in Ireland by Gordon Elliott.

Since being switched to hurdles, Squouateur has run a little better - most recently finishing fourth at Sedgefield - and off a mark of just 112, he is getting to the stage where he appears dangerously well handicapped.

CHEPSTOW: 1.00 Drewmain Legend, 1.35 McFabulous, 2.05 Point N Shoot, 2.40 Just A Thought, 3.10 Simply The Betts, 3.45 Golden Gift, 4.15 Big G.

DUNDALK: 2.15 Sir Ottoman, 2.45 Enchanted One, 3.20 So Suave, 3.50 Peshkova, 4.25 Masalai, 5.00 Suntory Times, 5.30 Attack At Dawn, 6.00 Mouneera.

KEMPTON: 4.40 Harry Beau, 5.10 Declared Interest, 5.40 Depose, 6.10 Dance Fever, 6.40 Buridan, 7.10 Tin Hat, 7.40 Kitaabaat, 8.10 Percy's Prince.

MUSSELBURGH: 12.40 Ashington, 1.15 Simply Mani, 1.45 George Ridsdale, 2.20 Takingitallin, 2.50 Stormbay Bomber, 3.25 Goldencard, 3.55 Condarcia.

NOTTINGHAM: 12.20 Beauty Stone, 12.50 SHE'S A UNICORN (NAP), 1.25 Mishriff, 1.55 Camahawk, 2.30 International Lion, 3.00 Bellevarde, 3.35 Ebitda, 4.05 Don't Jump George.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.50 Medici Moon, 5.20 Hummingbird, 5.50 I'm Watching You, 6.25 Steelriver, 6.55 Orvar, 7.25 Ebqaa, 7.55 Herm, 8.25 Chamomile.

DOUBLE: She's A Unicorn and International Lion.