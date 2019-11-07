Friday Tips

Brian Ellison - string in fine form

Little Jo is Nick Robson's best bet for Friday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Brian Ellison has been enjoying a purple patch of late, and Little Jo can provide him with another winner in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap at Newcastle.

The relatively lightly-raced five-year-old will find things much easier than last time out, when he was a little out of his depth in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

That was his first run of the year, but he did win at Headquarters off a mark of 81 last November - and contests this event off just 2lb higher.

His record on the all-weather stands at two wins from just three runs, and he should be fitter than he was for the Cambridgeshire, so he could be in for a profitable winter.

Wadi Al Salaam holds strong claims of defying a penalty in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Novice Auction Stakes.

Tim Easterby's son of Breeders' Cup winner Outstrip had shown only a modicum of promise on his first two runs, but took a big step forward last time out at Gosforth Park.

Sent off a 40-1 chance, he beat a previous winner and odds-on favourite with the pair well clear.

Some of the Newcastle novice events can be populated by the bigger Newmarket yards, but Easterby has found one that might not take as much winning as usual.

Kupa River catches the eye in the Betway Supporting Responsible Gambling Week Handicap.

Roger Fell gave his charge a break after a string of good efforts was ended tamely at York in June.

He had been on the go a long time and had deserved a rest - but prior to that, he was most consistent, surprising the handicapper on a number of occasions.

Freshened up and dropped 1lb, as well as the help of Paula Muir's useful 5lb claim, he is worth a second glance.

There is an extra meeting at Chelmsford, where Charlie Appleby's Ottoman Court looks the one to be on in the totepool Cashback At totesport.com Novice Stakes.

He has the unwanted distinction of being beaten favourite on all three of his starts to date, but he has still been awarded a rating of 90.

That is partly because he finished second to Visinari at Newmarket - and while that form is not as red-hot as it looked at the time, it is still head and shoulders the best on offer.

He has been gelded since he got stuck in soft ground on Newbury next time out, and an artificial surface may suit him best.

Olly Murphy has high hopes for a couple of novice chasers this season - and after Brewin'upastorm made a winning debut over fences at Carlisle, he will be hoping for more of the same from Thomas Darby in the Use The racingtv.com Tracker Novices' Chase at Warwick.

Always highly regarded by connections, he outran his odds at the Cheltenham Festival when second in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle to Klassical Dream, who is favourite for the Champion Hurdle this season.

Murphy pulled Thomas Darby out of his scheduled return last week when the ground went testing, so he will be hoping the weather dries up in the midlands.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.25 Ottoman Court, 5.55 Franconia, 6.25 Al Qaqaa, 6.55 The King's Steed, 7.25 Falcon Cliffs, 7.55 Broughton Excels.

DUNDALK: 5.15 Awaasef, 5.45 Sheranda, 6.15 Eacharn, 6.45 Tyrconnell, 7.15 No Nay Now, 7.45 Theobald, 8.15 Tirmizi, 8.45 Easter Orchid.

FONTWELL: 1.25 Jimmy, 2.00 Midnight Tune, 2.35 Bonza Girl, 3.05 Deja Vue, 3.40 Timcoda, 4.10 Look Alive.

HEXHAM: 1.00 Ribble Valley, 1.35 Hey Bob, 2.10 Ain't My Fault, 2.45 Pistol, 3.15 The Boola Bee, 3.50 No Regrets.

NEWCASTLE: 4.35 LITTLE JO (NAP), 5.05 Wadi Al Salaam, 5.35 Milagre Da Vida, 6.05 Kupa River, 6.35 Puchita, 7.05 Rock Boy Grey, 7.35 Klopp, 8.05 Moonlit Sands.

WARWICK: 12.40 Motashakel, 1.15 Kaymar, 1.50 Thomas Darby, 2.25 Karakoram, 2.55 La Cavsa Nostra, 3.30 Hugo's Reflection, 4.00 Wynn House.

DOUBLE: Little Jo and Thomas Darby.