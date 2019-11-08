Saturday Tips

Fusil Raffles and Daryl Jacob win at Punchestown

Keith Hamer makes Fusil Raffles his best Saturday bet and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Fusil Raffles can stake his claim for top honours again this season by making a successful return in the Unibet Elite Hurdle at Wincanton.

Nicky Henderson's French import is an exciting prospect for this winter, having lifted the Grade One AES Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle at Punchestown in May.

That was only his second start for the Seven Barrows handler, because he was forced to miss the Cheltenham Festival after being injured when winning the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton in February.

He had created a mighty impression that day, travelling well throughout on the heels of the leaders before hitting the front after jumping the second last and going on to score by nine lengths from Beat The Judge.

He could go right to the top.

Reserve Tank was a Grade One novice hurdle winner at Aintree and Punchestown in the spring, but a mistake at the final fence stopped him making a successful debut over fences at Chepstow.

Colin Tizzard's five-year-old can make amends in the John Romans Park Homes 'Rising Stars' Novices' Chase.

After two runs last month following a summer break, Beau Du Brizais should be in peak form for the Badger Beers Silver Trophy.

Trainer Philip Hobbs looks to have had this staying handicap chase in mind for the seven-year-old, having given him pipe-openers at Ludlow and on this course in the space of 18 days.

The latter effort, when he stayed on well to get within a length of Wandrin Star, suggests Beau Du Brizais will not lack for fitness or stamina for this valuable contest.

Oldgrangewood usually runs his race at Aintree, and might benefit from a drop in trip for the Virgin Bet Handicap Chase.

Dan Skelton's seven-year-old put up a cracking effort when third to Kildisart in a competitive heat on Grand National day, and filled the same position back there in May.

Skelton can also strike with Roksana in the Bet And Watch At Virgin Bet Hurdle.

She went so close to winning the Stayers Hurdle at the Liverpool track in April, just touched off by If The Cap Fits in the dying strides.

Roksana had previously struck Grade One gold at Cheltenham and her rating of 151 puts her right in the mix of an intriguing renewal.

Sidi Ismael should be given another chance in the George Harrow Memorial Novices' Hurdle at Kelso.

A bumper winner at Hexham in March, he shaped with promise when second on his hurdles bow, but could not follow that up when turning out again two weeks later.

He has been given an extra week between his races this time and might yet hit the target.

Bo Samraan is on a roll and could take some stopping in the Betway Handicap at Southwell.

A head winner at Pontefract at the end of last month following a lengthy break, he followed up with a short head verdict at Catterick just eight days later.

The narrow margins of victory have limited the handicapper's scope a little and while the surface is an unknown, Bo Samraan is worth a chance while in such good heart.

SELECTIONS:

AINTREE: 12.20 Champagne Mystery, 12.55 Mossy Fen, 1.30 Solar Impulse, 2.05 Oldgrangewood, 2.40 Diomede Des Mottes, 3.15 Roksana, 3.50 Let Me Be.

KELSO: 12.10 Sidi Ismael, 12.45 Indian Brave, 1.20 Court Baloo, 1.55 Western Rules, 2.30 Halcyon Days, 3.05 Hitman Fred, 3.40 Big Cheviot.

NAAS: 12.00 Bentham, 12.30 Quartz Du Rheu, 1.05 Ornua, 1.40 Caer, 2.15 Ask Heather, 2.50 Exciting Oscar, 3.25 Cracking Smart, 4.00 Annieguire.

SOUTHWELL: 4.40 Molten Lava, 5.10 Requited, 5.40 Social City, 6.10 Wadacre Galoubet, 6.40 Liamba, 7.10 Sommer Katze, 7.40 Bo Samraan, 8.10 Abie's Hollow.

WINCANTON: 12.40 Flic Ou Voyou, 1.15 Poker School, 1.50 Danse Idol, 2.25 Reserve Tank, 3.00 FUSIL RAFFLES (NAP), 3.35 Beau Du Brizais, 4.10 Talk Of Fame.

DOUBLE: Fusil Raffles and Beau Du Brizais.