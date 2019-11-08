Sunday Tips

Santini and Nico de Boinville win at Newbury

Ashley Iveson expects Santini to make a winning return at Sandown on Sunday and has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Santini is expected to make a winning return in the Virgin Bet Future Stars Intermediate Chase at Sandown.

A Grade One-winning hurdler a couple of seasons ago, the seven-year-old has long been considered a top-class staying chaser in the making by Nicky Henderson - and made an excellent start to his career over fences when landing a Grade Two at Newbury last December.

He had to make do with minor honours when third in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, but that track was never going to suit him ideally, and he is better judged on his narrow defeat to Topofthegame in an epic RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

That was a tremendous effort on the back of just two previous outings over the larger obstacles, and it would be a big surprise if he does not progress further this term.

Santini is already prominent in ante-post lists for the blue riband of steeplechasing at Prestbury Park in March and it will be disappointing if he is unable to give weight and a beating to his rivals in this three-mile Listed contest.

Rathlin Rose can go well in the Casino At Virgin Bet Veterans' Handicap Chase.

David Pipe's admirable campaigner was last seen in action when contesting the famous Velka Pardubicka at Pardubice in the Czech Republic last month.

The 11-year-old safely negotiated all the obstacles that day, but just fell away in the final couple of furlongs of the four-and-a-quarter-mile trip.

He drops back to three miles here which should be more to his liking and his three previous course-and-distance victories also make him one for the short list.

Newtide is of obvious interest in the Burns Pet Nutrition Novices' Chase at Ffos Las.

Crucially, Kim Bailey's inmate has already proven himself in the demanding conditions the Welsh circuit often presents - bolting up by nine lengths on what was his last competitive appearance in a handicap hurdle in early April.

That display was no flash in the pan, as he also impressed at Haydock last season.

Like so many of the trainer's horses, Newtide looks sure to do better still now he has his attentions turned to jumping fences and the good recent form of the yard adds further confidence.

Le Coeur Net also has winning form at the track - and must have every chance of adding to his tally in the Burns Pet Nutrition Handicap Chase.

Two victories from 20 starts is not all that inspiring, but he has run some good races in defeat - filling the runner-up spot on four occasions and finishing third once.

He is only 1lb higher in the weights than when second on his latest outing at Fontwell in the spring and a bold bid is anticipated on his seasonal bow.

The brilliant mare Apple's Jade is one of the star attractions on a quality card at Navan.

The 10-times Grade One winner has landed the Lismullen Hurdle in each of the last two seasons and can complete her hat-trick before bidding to do the same in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse early next month.

SELECTIONS:

FFOS LAS: 12.55 Alminar, 1.25 Prudhomme, 2.00 Newtide, 2.35 Supreme Escape, 3.05 Gangster, 3.40 Le Coeur Net, 4.10 Delface.

NAVAN: 12.05 Bay Ambition, 12.35 Latest Exhibition, 1.05 Apple's Jade, 1.35 Andy Dufresne, 2.10 Duc Des Genievres, 2.45 Quamino. 3.15 Off You Go, 3.50 One Down.

SANDOWN: 12.45 Melekhov, 1.15 Lungarno Palace, 1.50 Darkest Day, 2.25 SANTINI (NAP), 2.55 Shut The Box, 3.30 Rathlin Rose, 4.00 Hey Joe.

SELECTIONS: Santini and Newtide.