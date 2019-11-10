Monday Tips

Trainer Nicky Henderson - can strike at Kempton

David Clough makes Tea Clipper his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Tea Clipper is fancied to keep his unbeaten record intact in the Bet At racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle at Kempton.

Impressive on his only start in the point-to-point field, the Stowaway gelding was a strongly-backed favourite on his debut under rules at Warwick a month ago - and did not disappoint.

A final-flight error did put the result in jeopardy for a few moments, but there was a lot to like about the way Tom Lacey's charge knuckled down to emerge victorious - and he can only improve.

He has to give weight away all round in the opener in Sunbury, but is expected to prove up to the task.

Nicky Henderson rarely leaves Kempton without a winner and the Seven Barrows handler can land the other novice hurdle with Versatility.

The two miles and five furlongs of the Wise Betting At racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle round this relatively sharp track looks spot-on, after Versatility opened his account on his jumps debut over slightly shorter at Warwick in May.

He had been a slightly slow learner in two previous bumpers, but the son of Yeats showed a decent level of form and a predictable appetite for a stamina test when fourth to the classy and unbeaten Get In The Queue at Newbury in March.

Pointed And Sharp will be running from a 21lb higher mark as he seeks to augment his recent hat-trick, in the Happy Birthday David Jones Handicap Chase, than he was when his winning spree started two months ago.

But Philip Hobbs' gelding is another for whom this course and distance looks a perfect fit.

He was back to a bare two miles when more convincing than ever at Taunton last time, but two furlongs further here ought to be well within his compass too.

Irish raider Djingle could be the answer to the Weatherbys Hamilton Graduation Chase at Carlisle.

Formerly trained in Britain by Paul Nicholls, the son of Voix Du Nord appears completely rejuvenated since joining John Queally.

A couple of placed efforts at Wexford and Tipperary during the summer were an improvement on his previous efforts, and it was no real surprise to see him open his account over fences at Listowel in early September, but the style of that win was particularly impressive.

He had little trouble following up in a Grade Three at Roscommon on his latest outing, and will be widely expected to register a third straight win in Cumbria.

SELECTIONS

CARLISLE: 12.45 Baracalu, 1.20 Windsor Avenue, 1.55 Lily's Gem, 2.30 Djingle, 3.05 Le Frank, 3.40 Symphony Hall.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.00 Cap York, 12.35 Debuchet, 1.10 Wake Up Early, 1.45 Definite Plan, 2.20 Thatsy, 2.55 Concertista, 3.30 Golden Symphony.

KEMPTON: 12.20 TEA CLIPPER (NAP), 12.55 Net De Treve, 1.30 Versatility, 2.05 Pointed And Sharp, 2.40 Irish Prophecy, 3.15 The Kings Baby, 3.50 Dariya.

DOUBLE: Tea Clipper and Versatility.