Weekend Racing Review

Nicky Henderson

We round up the pick of the action from the weekend as Nicky Henderson continued his fine run of form.

The new National Hunt season delivered contrasting emotions for top stables as big hopes and reputations were enhanced or compromised on classy weekend cards either side of the Irish Sea.

Nicky Henderson left both Wincanton on Saturday and Sandown on Sunday with reassuring success but food for thought too, as first Fusil Raffles dug deep in the Grade Two Unibet Elite Hurdle and then Gold Cup aspirant Santini had to do still more so for his win in the Listed Virgin Bet Future Stars Intermediate Chase.

An array of established stars and potential ones converged on Navan - where Gordon Elliott had to come to terms with a shock defeat for long odds-on Apple's Jade in her bid for a third successive Lismullen Hurdle at the hands of his great rival Willie Mullins' Bacardys.

Victories for hugely-promising pair Abacadabras - in the For Auction Novice Hurdle - and the unbeaten Andy Dufresne, in maiden company, were significant consolation for Elliott.

The latter was also the first leg of a treble for fabled owner JP McManus, who could celebrate Ballyoisin's second successive coronation in the tote.com Fortria Chase - the second of Sunday's Grade Twos - and Fakir D'oudairies' fencing-debut win for Joseph O'Brien from Mullins' dual Champion Hurdle runner-up Melon in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase.

There was an even more famous face with reason to cheer at Wincanton - where part-owner Sir Alex Ferguson was in attendance alongside winning trainer Paul Nicholls to watch Give Me A Copper finally realise long-held hopes in the Badger Beers Silver Trophy Handicap Chase.

The 5-1 co-favourite's neck success was Nicholls' 10th in the Listed race, and ensured smiles all round despite stablemate Present Man's failure to complete in pursuit of his Trophy hat-trick.

Ferguson narrowly managed to avoid the victory gesticulations of an animated Nicholls as they sat side by side while Harry Cobden rode out the finish.

The former Manchester United manager told ITV racing: "Paul was strangling me! I'm covered in coffee.

"We didn't expect it, to be honest, because it was his first run (of the season), and Paul said he might be a bit fresh - so it's really nice.

"I love winning, and that is why we are all in it, the excitement at the end - you can't beat it."

Henderson was understandably more measured after Daryl Jacob and Fusil Raffles managed to justify 4-7 favouritism by a workmanlike three-quarters of a length from Nicholls' Grand Sancy.

He said: "I was very nervous - he wasn't ready for a racecourse, to be honest, so I wasn't expecting it to be easy.

"He's grown so much in the summer, and he hadn't filled out.

"I wished I'd had three more weeks! There's a lot more to come - he's grown a lot and he literally did his first bit of work three weeks ago, so he's done well."

Elsewhere on the Wincanton card, Colin Tizzard's dual Grade One-winning hurdler Reserve Tank struck at his second attempt over fences in the John Romans Park Homes "Rising Stars" Novices' Chase - again from a Nicholls runner-up, If You Say Run.

Up at Kelso, Grand National-winning jockey Ryan Mania rode his first winner since his recent return from retirement when Caventara took the Bruce Farms Supporting World Horse Welfare Novices' Handicap Chase.

In Ireland, victory for Mullins' 4-9 favourite Cilaos Emery in the Grade Three Poplar Square Chase at Naas served notice of his championship credentials over two miles this season.

Much of the classiest action was reserved for Sunday, though.

At Sandown, that meant Santini's return in a race often favoured by Henderson for his best second-season chasers.

It did not appear to go entirely according to plan, however, for the Cheltenham Festival runner-up as Nico de Boinville had to get very serious to hold off the rallying Now McGinty by a head.

After the 1-3 favourite's win, Henderson all but ruled him out of next month's Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

He said: "It was hard work. He wasn't jumping out of the ground like he can do.

"We've got a long way to go. You wouldn't know he is any good at home, so he is probably a hard horse to get proper fit.

"He was just very rusty. He got away with it today - and we have work to do."

If a shock was averted at Sandown, that was not the case at Navan - where 10-time Grade One winner Apple's Jade came up short, by nine and a half lengths at 1-4.

After Bacardys' 100-30 victory, Mullins' son and assistant trainer Patrick said: "He deserved that - it's his first win since I won on him at Punchestown a couple of years ago.

"Myself and Willie had a bit of an argument about three weeks ago, because he wanted to school him over fences and I was saying he should stay over hurdles. We won one argument with him, which is unusual!"

A full campaign over hurdles beckons for Bacardys - while dual Fortria hero Ballyoisin will also be sticking to what he is best at, but may have earned a break first.

Winning trainer Enda Bolger said: "I don't know where we're going to go next with him.

"He may be just put away for the spring."