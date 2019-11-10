Tuesday Tips

Racing from Hereford

Ballyhill can bounce back to form, following a pipe-opener last month, to win the ROA: A Voice For racehorse Owners Handicap Chase at Hereford.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' eight-year-old finished last of six at Kelso - but much better was expected, because he was sent off the 3-1 joint-favourite.

It is a moderate effort which can be excused, because it was his first since competing in the Topham Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree in April.

That was not the first time Ballyhill had been highly-tried last season, when he took on the likes of Clan Des Obeaux and Aso without being disgraced.

After assignments like those two, Tuesday's test looks realistic - and Ballyhill can come up trumps.

Magen's Moon may notch her third victory from four starts for Phil York, after being sold out of Emmet Mullins' Irish yard for £9,500 in the summer.

The five-year-old is certainly enjoying life in her new surroundings, having struck at Plumpton twice, and she can complete the hat-trick in the Join 8,000 ROA Members Handicap Hurdle.

Song For Someone should hit the right note in the Integral UK Mickelmas Handicap Hurdle at Huntingdon.

The five-year-old had a decent first season for Tom Symonds, following his move from France - with wins at Newbury and Warwick, after a couple of seconds, before he was thrown in the deep end at Aintree.

He did not fare too badly in sixth place behind Triumph hero Pentland Hills, in the Grade One 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree in April.

This race looks a good opportunity for Song For Someone to start the campaign on a high.

Vendredi Trois showed admirable battling qualities to keep Fr Humphrey at bay by a nose at Kempton on his return from two months off.

Following that fist success for 16 months, Emma Lavelle's 10-year-old can cash in again in the Integral UK Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase.

Song Of The Sky has bright prospects of landing her first success since joining Charlie Mann's stable, in the Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Novices' Handicap Chase at Lingfield.

The six-year-old mare left Joseph O'Brien's stable for these shores in the summer and has collected prize money in all his three starts - with placed efforts at Stratford. She can step up to score.

Tanrudy can defy the penalty as he bids to follow up his Market Rasen win in the Compare Bookmaker Sites At bonuscodebets.co.uk Handicap Chase.

Nigel Hawke's five-year-old was a convincing 11-length winner on very heavy ground at rainy Rasen last week, in a first-time visor.

That emphatic performance also came at the first attempt after a wind operation - and with a similarly deep surface assured, he has an obvious chance to go in again.

SELECTIONS:

FAIRYHOUSE: 11.55 Honeysuckle, 12.25 Cerberus, 12.55 Monkfish, 1.25 Presenting Sun, 1.55 Solar Heat, 2.25 Cap York, 2.55 Allduckornodinner, 3.25 Lady Writer.

HEREFORD: 1.30 Mix Of Clover, 2.00 Paddys Runner, 2.30 Red Nika, 3.00 BALLYHLL (NAP), 3.30 Brigadier Bob, 4.00 Magen's Moon.

HUNTINGDON: 12.40 Volunteer, 1.10 Master Vintage, 1.40 Song For Someone, 2.10 Vendredi Trois, 2.40 Dan Gun, 3.10 Diamond Rose, 3.40 Scarlett O'Halo.

LINGFIELD: 12.50 Joseph Hobson, 1.20 Cat Tiger, 1.50 Fenlons Court, 2.20 Song Of The Sky, 2.50 Tazka, 3.20 Tanrudy.

DOUBLE: Ballyhill and Magen's Moon.