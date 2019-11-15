Sunday Tips

Quel Destin ridden by Harry Cobden

Quel Destin looks set to continue his improvement under Harry Cobden in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The Paul Nicholls-trained gelding will have to defy top-weight to do so, but looks to be getting stronger with every run and the prolific juvenile winner can add another big prize to his name.

The heavy going will suit and in fact would not be of any concern, as he stayed on gamely all the way to the line at Cheltenham under similar conditions most recently.

Boasting a rating of 149 over hurdles, Quel Destin must give weight all round, which did not stop him on that latest outing, when he carried a 4lb penalty to victory against useful opposition.

With questions to be answered of the rest of the field regarding the conditions, the high-class four-year-old should prove difficult to beat.

Nicholls also saddles Getaway Trump in a fascinating rematch with Al Dancer in the Racing Post Responsiblegambling Arkle Trophy Trial Novices' Chase.

Nicholls' charge receives a 3lb pull at the weights with Al Dancer - but that might not be enough to turn the tables.

Al Dancer made a terrible mistake early on at Prestbury Park last month, although he still managed to quicken up impressively between the last two fences to put the race to bed.

More of the same is expected, as Nigel Twiston-Davies' inmate seeks to solidify his early-season position towards the top of the novice chasing ranks.

The Grade Two Shloer Chase can go the way of two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Defi Du Seuil.

Philip Hobbs' stable star should have no issues with the ground, being a proven winner on slower surfaces.

The question is, what is Defi Du Seuil's optimum trip? Beaten twice over two miles last season, he will need to at the top of his game to score on his reappearance.

However, if Hobbs sees his six-year-old as a live contender for next year's Champion Chase then the distance should not really be an issue, certainly not this weekend.

The Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase has been saved from Friday's abandoned meeting, and it might be worth siding with the 2017 winner of this race in Kingswell Theatre.

Michael Scudamore's 10-year-old has race fitness on his side and might prove difficult to pass from a confident front-running display.

Just 1lb higher now than when winning this two years ago, Kingswell Theatre can roll back the years and put his opposition to the sword.

Ecco may not have beaten much on his first two starts this season, but has looked mightily impressive in going about his business.

Nicholls obviously holds this young, fast-improving four-year-old gelding in high regard, throwing him in the deep end at the Cheltenham Festival after just one start last term.

He was not disgraced by any means on that occasion, finishing a close-up sixth behind Pentland Hills at odds of 100-1.

More improvement is on the cards in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices' Hurdle.

There is also Grade Two action taking place at Punchestown, where Battleoverdoyen will be expected to make it two from two over fences.

After jumping impressively on chase debut, Gordon Elliott's imposing six-year-old is poised for more success in the Liam & Valerie Brennan Memorial Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

SELECTIONS:

CHELTENHAM: 12.45 Le Milos, 1.15 Kingswell Theatre, 1.50 Al Dancer, 2.25 Defi Du Seuil, 3.00 QUEL DESTIN (NAP), 3.30 Ecco, 4.00 Time Flies By.

FONTWELL: 12.25 Good News, 12.55 Reallyradical, 1.30 Goshen, 2.05 Ar Mest, 2.40 Captain Cattistock, 3.15 Minella Voucher, 3.45 Kenny George.

PUNCHESTOWN: 12.05 Call It Magic, 12.35 Harvest Bow, 1.05 Eglantine Du Seuil, 1.40 Drop The Anchor, 2.15 Enfant Du Mou, 2.50 Battleoverdoyen, 3.20 Punches Cross, 3.50 Dewcup.

CORK: 12.15 Jon Snow, 12.50 Midnight Run, 1.25 Macho Mover, 2.00 Top Moon, 2.35 Touch Of Oscar, 3.10 Sumos Novios, 3.40 It Came To Pass.

DOUBLE: Al Dancer and Defi Du Seuil.